Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn

Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn.

Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to grow in hiring well into 2023.

Researchers from LinkedIn examined jobs from January 2018 to July 2022 to calculate the growth rate for each job title in a specific country.

LinkedIn added that for a job to be ranked, a job title needs to see consistent growth on the platform, as well as have "grown to a meaningful size" by 2022.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Job trends in India

In India, jobs that focus on business growth and acquisition of new customers are growing — such as sales development, business development and demand generation, said LinkedIn.

Such jobs make up almost half of its list of jobs with growing demand in India.

"Jobs that help companies do more with less in this uncertain time are rising," said Pooja Chhabria, career expert and head of editorial for Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn.

"As companies need to better align their sales, marketing, and customer success efforts with a common goal of driving revenue growth, these roles continue to rise and drive efficiency and profitability."

LinkedIn also observed a growth in technical jobs such as user experience writer, technical program manager and insights analyst in India, attributing it to an increased focus on AI and cybersecurity.

The rising demand for health-care professionals due to Covid-19 is apparent in India as well. What's interesting, said Chhabria, is the growth of remote jobs in the health-care sector.

"With remote work gaining acceptance in India, we are seeing a rise in demand for roles particularly in the health-care industry like medical scribe, credentialing specialist [and] health-care recruiter, offering more flexibility."

As companies direct more focus to boosting sustainability, green jobs like sustainability manager are on the rise too, added LinkedIn.

Sustainability roles feature in the fast-growing jobs lists of 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany and India.

Here's the full list of India's jobs on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn:

1. Category associate

Related job titles: Associate category manager

Most common skills: Merchandising, market research, vendor management

Most common industries: Technology and media, education, retail

Average years of prior experience: 2.1

Remote job availability: N/A

2. Health-care recruiter

Related job titles: Clinical recruiter and medical recruiter

Most common skills: Recruiting, health-care staffing, sourcing

Most common industries: Professional services, administrative and support services, hospitals and health care

Average years of prior experience: 2.5

Remote job availability: 41.4%

3. Customer success associate

Related job titles: Customer success specialist and customer success manager

Most common skills: Customer relationship management (CRM), customer retention, customer support

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 2.3

Remote job availability: 19.3%

4. User experience writer

Related job titles: UX content writer, content specialist, and content strategist

Most common skills: User experience (UX), content strategy, copywriting

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 4.2

Remote job availability: 16.1%

5. Talent acquisition partner

Related job titles: Talent acquisition lead and talent acquisition specialist

Most common skills: Sourcing, talent management, recruiting

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 4.4

Remote job availability: 4.0%

6. Data annotator

Most common skills: Data analysis, accounting, data visualization

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, manufacturing

Average years of prior experience: 2.2

Remote job availability: N/A

7. Closing manager

Most common skills: Real estate, sales and marketing, deal closure

Most common industries: Real estate and equipment rental services, financial services, construction

Average years of prior experience: 2.9

Remote job availability: N/A

8. Head of growth

Related job titles: Strategic growth specialist, growth lead

Most common skills: Growth strategies, growth hacking, digital marketing

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, entertainment providers

Average years of prior experience: 6

Remote job availability: 19.58%

9. Business development representative

Related job titles: Business development officer, business development manager, and business development executive

Most common skills: Lead generation, market research, customer relationship management (CRM)

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 2.6

Remote job availability: 12.1%

10. Actuarial associate

Related job titles: Actuarial consultant

Most common skills: Actuarial science, visual basic for applications (VBA), insurance

Most common industries: Professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 2

Remote job availability: 7.3%

11. Sales development representative

Related job titles: Sales development officer, sales development manager, and sales development executive

Most common skills: Lead generation, cold calling, sales

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 2.9

Remote job availability: 39.3%

12. Acquisition associate

Most common skills: Customer relationship management (CRM), business strategy, data analysis

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Average years of prior experience: 2

Remote job availability: 31.3%

13. Demand generation associate

Related job titles: Demand generation specialist and demand generation associate

Most common skills: Demand generation, lead generation, email marketing

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, technology and media

Average years of prior experience: 2.3

Remote job availability: 15.4%

14. Drone pilot

Most common skills: Drone piloting, drone photography, drone mapping

Most common industries: Manufacturing, transportation, logistics

Average years of prior experience: 2.2

Remote job availability: 10.5%

15. Sustainability manager

Related job titles: Corporate responsibility manager and chief sustainability officer

Most common skills: Sustainability reporting, corporate sustainability, corporate social responsibility

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, retail

Average years of prior experience: 4.8

Remote job availability: N/A

Don't miss: India’s top 25 most attractive start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

