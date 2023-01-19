Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn

Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn.
Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to grow in hiring well into 2023.
Researchers from LinkedIn examined jobs from January 2018 to July 2022 to calculate the growth rate for each job title in a specific country.
LinkedIn added that for a job to be ranked, a job title needs to see consistent growth on the platform, as well as have "grown to a meaningful size" by 2022.
Job trends in India
In India, jobs that focus on business growth and acquisition of new customers are growing — such as sales development, business development and demand generation, said LinkedIn.
Such jobs make up almost half of its list of jobs with growing demand in India.
"Jobs that help companies do more with less in this uncertain time are rising," said Pooja Chhabria, career expert and head of editorial for Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn.
"As companies need to better align their sales, marketing, and customer success efforts with a common goal of driving revenue growth, these roles continue to rise and drive efficiency and profitability."
LinkedIn also observed a growth in technical jobs such as user experience writer, technical program manager and insights analyst in India, attributing it to an increased focus on AI and cybersecurity.
The rising demand for health-care professionals due to Covid-19 is apparent in India as well. What's interesting, said Chhabria, is the growth of remote jobs in the health-care sector.
"With remote work gaining acceptance in India, we are seeing a rise in demand for roles particularly in the health-care industry like medical scribe, credentialing specialist [and] health-care recruiter, offering more flexibility."
As companies direct more focus to boosting sustainability, green jobs like sustainability manager are on the rise too, added LinkedIn.
Sustainability roles feature in the fast-growing jobs lists of 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany and India.
Here's the full list of India's jobs on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn:
1. Category associate
Related job titles: Associate category manager
Most common skills: Merchandising, market research, vendor management
Most common industries: Technology and media, education, retail
Average years of prior experience: 2.1
Remote job availability: N/A
2. Health-care recruiter
Related job titles: Clinical recruiter and medical recruiter
Most common skills: Recruiting, health-care staffing, sourcing
Most common industries: Professional services, administrative and support services, hospitals and health care
Average years of prior experience: 2.5
Remote job availability: 41.4%
3. Customer success associate
Related job titles: Customer success specialist and customer success manager
Most common skills: Customer relationship management (CRM), customer retention, customer support
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 2.3
Remote job availability: 19.3%
4. User experience writer
Related job titles: UX content writer, content specialist, and content strategist
Most common skills: User experience (UX), content strategy, copywriting
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 4.2
Remote job availability: 16.1%
5. Talent acquisition partner
Related job titles: Talent acquisition lead and talent acquisition specialist
Most common skills: Sourcing, talent management, recruiting
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 4.4
Remote job availability: 4.0%
6. Data annotator
Most common skills: Data analysis, accounting, data visualization
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, manufacturing
Average years of prior experience: 2.2
Remote job availability: N/A
7. Closing manager
Most common skills: Real estate, sales and marketing, deal closure
Most common industries: Real estate and equipment rental services, financial services, construction
Average years of prior experience: 2.9
Remote job availability: N/A
8. Head of growth
Related job titles: Strategic growth specialist, growth lead
Most common skills: Growth strategies, growth hacking, digital marketing
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, entertainment providers
Average years of prior experience: 6
Remote job availability: 19.58%
9. Business development representative
Related job titles: Business development officer, business development manager, and business development executive
Most common skills: Lead generation, market research, customer relationship management (CRM)
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 2.6
Remote job availability: 12.1%
10. Actuarial associate
Related job titles: Actuarial consultant
Most common skills: Actuarial science, visual basic for applications (VBA), insurance
Most common industries: Professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 2
Remote job availability: 7.3%
11. Sales development representative
Related job titles: Sales development officer, sales development manager, and sales development executive
Most common skills: Lead generation, cold calling, sales
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 2.9
Remote job availability: 39.3%
12. Acquisition associate
Most common skills: Customer relationship management (CRM), business strategy, data analysis
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Average years of prior experience: 2
Remote job availability: 31.3%
13. Demand generation associate
Related job titles: Demand generation specialist and demand generation associate
Most common skills: Demand generation, lead generation, email marketing
Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, technology and media
Average years of prior experience: 2.3
Remote job availability: 15.4%
14. Drone pilot
Most common skills: Drone piloting, drone photography, drone mapping
Most common industries: Manufacturing, transportation, logistics
Average years of prior experience: 2.2
Remote job availability: 10.5%
15. Sustainability manager
Related job titles: Corporate responsibility manager and chief sustainability officer
Most common skills: Sustainability reporting, corporate sustainability, corporate social responsibility
Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, retail
Average years of prior experience: 4.8
Remote job availability: N/A
