Live Impeachment Updates: Trump's Legal Team Sets Out to Defend the Former President

This live blog covers the second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump and will be updated throughout the day.

After House managers spent two days presenting harrowing evidence including shocking video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that led to former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, his lawyers will take the floor on Friday to defend him.

His legal team, cobbled together less than a week before the Senate trial was set to begin, is expected to spend far less time addressing the 100 Senators who make up the jury, with reports indicating that they could wrap their case within four hours.

The team's opening appearance was widely panned on Tuesday after attorney Bruce Castor offered a rambling and at times incoherent argument on why the trial itself was unconstitutional. The effort failed, with 56 senators voting to proceed.

The former president was impeached by the House and charged with one count of "incitement of insurrection" for his alleged role in egging on a mob that breached the Capitol in an effort to disrupt a joint session of Congress as it confirmed Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Five people died as a result of the assault, including a Capitol police officer. Dozens who took part in the riots, including members of militia groups, have been arrested.

While some Republican senators called the evidence presented by House managers "compelling," it remains unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate, which is evenly split between parties, will vote to convict Trump.

The proceedings are expected to begin at noon on Friday.

What to expect from Trump's legal defense team

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are set to respond to Democratic prosecutors' arguments that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The defense team, scheduled to take the Senate floor at noon, is expected to make the case that the mob alone is responsible for storming the building, and that Trump's incendiary words at a pre-riot rally are protected speech under the First Amendment.

The defense team is expected to limit their presentation to one day, according to Trump advisor Jason Miller. Trump lawyer David Schoen has said the team's presentation could take as little as three to four hours.

House managers, in contrast, spent the better part of two days delivering their presentation, which was filled with video footage of the attack and analyzed months of Trump's statements.

Whether or not the defense team makes a more convincing case, they have numbers on their side. Convicting Trump requires two-thirds of the Senate, which means 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats. The majority of GOP senators earlier this week voted that the trial was not constitutional.

Trump 'let us down,' former UN ambassador Nikki Haley said

Days after the mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley tore into former President Donald Trump for his post-election conduct and his pre-riot rally speech.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," said Haley in a Politico interview on Jan. 12 that was published Friday morning. Haley, who served in the Trump administration, in the past has taken care not to criticize him.

"He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again," Haley said.

In the interview, Haley said she was "disgusted" by Trump's attacks on his vice president, Mike Pence, who had "been nothing but loyal to that man."

"I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," she said of Trump heaping pressure on Pence to reject Electoral College results. Legal experts say Pence had no power to do so under the law, and the then-vice president refused to comply with Trump's demand.

Despite her condemnation, Haley told Politico that she thought impeaching Trump over the invasion of the Capitol was "a waste of time." Asked how Trump should be held accountable absent impeachment, she said, "I think he's going to find himself further and further isolated."

Haley, who is widely reported to be considering a run for the presidency, had avoided criticizing Trump after he spread an array of voter-fraud conspiracy theories following his election loss to President Joe Biden.

Asked in mid-December if it was dangerous for Trump to publicly insist that he was cheated out of reelection, Haley told Politico, "He believes it." Asked if Trump was being responsible with his bully pulpit, Haley repeated: "He believes it."

But the following month, in the wake of the deadly attack on the Capitol, Haley said, "At the time, I didn't think that was dangerous."

"Since the election ... I mean, I'm deeply disturbed by what's happened to him," she said.

Pressed on whether she was really surprised at Trump's post-election conduct — and if so, how she could have so badly misread his character — Haley said, "My leadership stands on its own grounds. … I'm not going to apologize."

"That's not poor leadership. That's sitting there looking at someone knowing the relationship that you had, knowing the good that he had, and watching someone fall apart, in awe, going, 'How did this happen?'" she said.

