Lewis Hamilton on the importance of life outside the cockpit: ‘I can't race forever'

Lewis Hamilton likes to keep busy.

And it's not just his responsibilities on the racetrack that keep the Formula 1 superstar occupied day in and day out.

"A large part of it is sponsor work," he recently told CNBC. "Photo shoots and the contractual stuff we need to be able to service the sponsors."

In his early days in the cockpit, Hamilton was spread thin among his many responsibilities.

"When I started out racing in Formula 1, I had far too many commitments outside and I was always tired on race weekends," he says.

These days, he has struck a balance that allows him to have the energy and focus he needs when it's time to get behind the wheel, but he still likes to keep himself busy.

His business ventures include a film he's producing for Formula 1 as well as a number of investments. For Hamilton, having projects outside of racing is "important."

"I can't race forever, and it's good to have other things that you can be creative and tap into," he says. "You can't be thinking about racing 24/7, because you'll go out of your mind."

