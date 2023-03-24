King Charles' Visit to France Postponed After Wave of Protests

The new British monarch's first state visit was scheduled to run from March 26 to March 29 and see him visit Paris and Bordeaux.

In Paris, tear gas and water cannons have been fired at protestors and police have been injured.

The French government last week announced it would use special constitutional powers to force its unpopular pension bill through the lower house of parliament without a vote.

Unions on Thursday called for a national day of action involving strikes and protests on March 28.

The decision to cancel the visit was taken by the French and British governments after a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles, according to an official statement from the Élysée Palace.

King Charles was due to visit Paris and Bordeaux, both of which have experienced tense protests. Bordeaux town hall was set on fire, although the flames were quickly extinguished, the BBC reported.

Yves Herman | Reuters

The pension bill will bring the national retirement age up from 62 to 64 for most workers, or by the same number of years at a lower age for public sector manual workers. It will also lift the number of years that someone must pay into the system to receive a full pension from 42 to 43 from 2027.

The government has narrowly survived two no-confidence motions filed by coalitions of opposition lawmakers.

In a televised interview with channels TF1 and France 2 on Wednesday, Macron insisted that the reforms were necessary to balance the books and shore up the pension system for the future.

Gonzalo Fuentes | Reuters

Unions have slammed the changes and the way in which they have been passed as an undemocratic attack on working people.

Macron said that he wanted to engage with unions, but accused them of failing to negotiate over the reforms. He also said that peaceful demonstration is legitimate, but added that some protests led to unacceptable disruption and violence.

The French president's popularity ratings have plunged amid the controversy, and an Elabe poll on Thursday found that 71% of respondents who watched his interview did not find it convincing, while 61% said it would lead to more anger.