Key Fed inflation measure rose 0.4% in January as expected, up 2.8% from a year ago

Inflation rose in line with expectations in January, according to an important gauge the Federal Reserve uses as it deliberates cutting interest rates.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy costs increased 0.4% for the month and 2.8% from a year ago, as expected according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate.

Headline PCE, including the volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.3% monthly and 2.4% on a 12-month basis, compared to respective estimates for 0.3% and 2.4%, according to the numbers released Thursday by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The moves came amid an unexpected jump in personal income, which rose 1%, well above the forecast for 0.3%. Spending decreased 0.1% vs. the estimate for a 0.2% gain.

January's price increases reflected an ongoing shift to services over goods as the economy normalizes from the Covid pandemic disruptions.

Services prices increased 0.6% on the month while goods fell 0.2%; on a 12-month basis, services rose 3.9% and goods were down 0.5% Within those categories, food prices accelerated 0.5%, offset by a 1.4% slide in energy. On a year-over-year basis, food was up 1.4% while energy fell 4.9%.

The news showed modest impacts on markets, with stock market futures mixed and Treasury yields slightly higher. Futures markets where traders bet on the direction of interest rates also indicated little movement, with pricing tilted toward the Fed's first rate cut coming in June.

