Kanye West Has Been Suspended From Instagram

A report from showbiz publication Variety on Wednesday said West directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show," in an Instagram post that has now been deleted.

West, who goes by "Ye," will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, told CNBC Thursday that West violated the firm's policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

Meta, which did not disclose the details of the post, said further action could be taken against West if he continues to offend in the future.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

A report from showbiz publication Variety on Wednesday said West directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show," in an Instagram post that has now been deleted.



The alleged slur reportedly came after Noah discussed an argument between West, West's former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The couple have four children together. Following the divorce, West publicly criticized Kardashian's relationship with Davidson on social media and asked her to return to him.

Meta did not immediately respond when CNBC asked what time the suspension came into effect and what time it will be lifted.