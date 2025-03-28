Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Judge orders CFPB to reinstate fired employees, preserve records and get back to work

By Hugh Son, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before House Budget Committee on 2020 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. 
Yuri Gripas | Reuters

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership, appointed by President Donald Trump, to halt its campaign to hobble the agency.

In a filing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with the CFPB employee union which sued acting CFPB director Russell Vought last month to prevent him from laying off nearly all of the regulator's staff.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

