Judge orders CFPB to reinstate fired employees, preserve records and get back to work

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership, appointed by President Donald Trump, to halt its campaign to hobble the agency.
In a filing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with the CFPB employee union which sued acting CFPB director Russell Vought last month to prevent him from laying off nearly all of the regulator's staff.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
