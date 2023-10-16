Jim Cramer's guide to investing: cyclical versus secular

CNBC's Jim Cramer explained that cyclical companies rely on the overall health of the economy to perform well, while secular ones do not.

"Investing ain't easy, but it doesn't have to be mystifying. You just need to learn the language," Cramer said. "Know the difference between cyclical and secular growers, and always stay diversified."

CNBC's Jim Cramer aims to teach investors how to understand Wall Street jargon. For example, what does it mean when a stock or sector is described as "cyclical" or "secular"?

"Investing ain't easy, but it doesn't have to be mystifying. You just need to learn the language," he said. "Know the difference between cyclical and secular growers, and always stay diversified."

A company is cyclical if it needs a strong economy to see high returns. That means its performance relies on the business cycle. Cramer pointed to sectors like the industrials, automakers and homebuilders as "hostage to the vicissitudes of the economy."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Secular companies, on the other hand, are ones that can thrive regardless of the economy's health. These sectors include food, consumer products and drugmakers, Cramer said. During a recession, people must continue to eat and brush their teeth with the products of secular companies, he explained.

Cramer emphasized that these terms are important to understand because they can help investors calculate how much companies will earn in any given environment. That said, investors should aim to own both cyclical and secular stocks, he added.

"Now you always want some cyclical stocks and some secular stocks in your portfolio, because you can never be completely sure where the economy's headed. But when business looks like it's booming, you want a lot more cyclical exposure, and when business looks like it's falling off a cliff, you want a lot more secular exposure," Cramer explained.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com