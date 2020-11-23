Jim Cramer Unveils List of ‘Return to Normalcy' Stocks to Buy on Vaccine Optimism

"I think you have to buy a couple of these vaccine winners on any weakness, although when it comes to retail, I just say buy some, period, because there's no time to wait for a dip," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

After Wall Street digested more positive coronavirus vaccine news and investors grew more optimistic on the reopening trade, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday unveiled a list of "return to normalcy" stocks.

"I think you have to buy a couple of these vaccine winners on any weakness, although when it comes to retail, I just say buy some, period, because there's no time to wait for a dip," the "Mad Money" host said.

The comments come after AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, said earlier in the day that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was up to 90% effective at preventing contraction of the disease that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. It was the third drugmaker this month to announce positive data in its vaccine study.

The news buoyed stocks, with the Dow Jones rallying nearly 328 points, or 1.1%, to a 29,591.27 close. The S&P 500 was lifted 0.6% to 3,577.59 and the Nasdaq Composite, full of tech components, climbed 0.2% to 11,880.63.

"No matter what, I'd pick two or three of these names, then wait for the next piece of bad news that freaks people out so you can buy them into weakness," Cramer said.

"If you just owned the stay-at-home names, you got bushwhacked today. But don't worry, I think you'll get another chance to pick up some of these vaccine winners at lower levels."

Aerospace

Boeing

General Electric

Honeywell International

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

Retail

Macy's

Kohl's

L Brands

American Eagle Outfitters

Gap

Tapestry

Levi Strauss & Co

Federal Realty

Simon Property Group

Ulta Beauty

Estee Lauder

Target

Vaccine distribution

McKesson

Travel

Walt Disney

Norwegian Cruise

Royal Caribbean

Carnival

Restaurants

Darden Restaurants

Texas Roadhouse

Oil

Pioneer Natural Resources

Chevron

Autos

General Motors

Tesla

Illinois Tool Works

DuPont

NXP Semiconductors

Financials

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Mastercard, Honeywell International, Walt Disney, DuPont and Boeing.

