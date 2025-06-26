Jim Cramer: These S&P 500 winners demonstrate the market's broad success

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he wanted to demonstrate that a broad group of stocks are seeing gains, and he reviewed some of the day's best S&P 500 performers.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said he wanted to demonstrate that a broad group of stocks are seeing gains, reviewing some of the day's best S&P 500 performers.

Here are stocks that helped lead the broad market index on Thursday:

Enphase Energy: Cramer said the possibility that Congress could preserve some solar tax credits is driving Enphase higher.

Freeport-McMoRan: While Cramer said he doesn't want to own this copper miner — calling it a "trading vehicle" — he said its gains demonstrate the diversity of stocks currently performing well.

— he said its gains demonstrate the diversity of stocks currently performing well. Albemarle: Cramer said he wasn't sure exactly why this chemical company, which produces lithium, is climbing. He called the stock a "broadening out mystery."

McCormick: This spice maker is an example of one food name that is doing well, Cramer said, noting that many others in the group are struggling.

Coinbase: Cryptocurrency stocks like Coinbase "never want to quit," Cramer said, adding that he thinks shares are going higher.

Arista Networks: Cramer said this networking equipment maker has been one of his favorites for a long time.

Super Micro Computer: This company is related to the data center, Cramer said, noting that it's an important partner of artificial intelligence powerhouse Nvidia. While he said there's no denying that the stock is doing well, he said he prefers Dell.

NRG Energy : Cramer said this utility is known for relatively clean power, saying a lot of tech companies want clean energy for their data centers.

Cramer said this utility is known for relatively clean power, saying a lot of tech companies want clean energy for their data centers. Incyte: Cramer pointed out that this biotech outfit recently gained a new CEO, Bill Meury, who he called "an industry veteran known as a deal maker."

APA: Formerly known as Apache, Cramer said this oil and gas company has been a disappointment over the years. However, he said, there's "no denying that Apache's cheap versus its assets."

"For years, we were warned that our rallies were too narrow," Cramer said. "Now we've got a broad leadership group — today it was a solar, a couple of minerals, a crypto platform, two data center stocks, a utility, a biotech and a natural gas producer. That's what I call a real broad, bullish rally."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Nvidia.

