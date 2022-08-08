Jim Cramer Says These 7 Covid-Era Winning Stocks Have Staying Power

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well.

"Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.

Stocks have been beaten down this year as persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate increases, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China have rocked investors' faith in the stock market.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some of the hardest-hit names include companies whose stocks soared to stratospheric heights during the pandemic, as low interest rates allowed investors to bet on risky, high-growth names. Many of these stocks saw losses as the Fed started raising interest rates this year and drove investors to sell-off their holdings.

According to Cramer, however, some of the Covid-era winners have continued to perform well despite the economic headwinds.

Here is his list of stock picks:

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Amazon, Costco and Danaher.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com