Jim Cramer reasserts his bullish stance on Apple, says it doesn't need to chase enterprise customers

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer explained that Apple does well to focus on its key demographic — the consumer.
  • Apple stock notched a record high on Tuesday, closing up 7% one day after the company unveiled new AI offerings.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday explained that Apple does not need to chase enterprise customers to see gains, saying it does well to target individual consumers.

Apple shares pulled back 1.9%on Monday after the company unveiled new artificial intelligence offerings at its developers conference. The stock has suffered this year as investors worried about iPhone sales in China and the tech giant's progress on the AI front. But Wall Street changed its tune on Tuesday, and Apple closed up 7%, notching a new record high.

"That's the source of the negativity that you were force-fed yesterday — you got the genuine homespun wisdom that comes from people who simply don't want to admit that Tim Cook, that Apple, that the developers, that the writers actually want to keep selling to what's been their key demographic for decades: the consumer," he said. "They're not chasing the enterprise, and these Apple haters have no idea how to evaluate a tech company that's like that."

Apple's new AI product, known as Apple Intelligence, will be integrated into new operating systems and make the services more personalized and advanced, according to the company. Its offerings include a new Siri feature that can use ChatGPT, customizable emojis and the ability to execute a variety of new tasks.

Users will likely need to upgrade their phones to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence, which could help drive sales. Apple's iPhone revenue last quarter was down 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Cramer reaffirmed that he'll keep pounding the table for Apple.

"You think I like repeating over and over again that people should just own Apple not trade it?" Cramer asked. "You bet I do."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple.

