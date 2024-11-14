Jim Cramer names hot sectors that could use a pullback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named sectors that have seen major gains recently and warned investors not to buy them while they're hot.

"We have a lot of overly loved stocks in this market right now," he said. "But many of them deserve love, just not at these levels."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday suggested the post-election market has been extreme, with big wins and big losses. He named sectors that have seen major gains recently, explaining the reasons they might have roared — but he warned that they need to cool off before investors should think about buying them.

"We have a lot of overly loved stocks in this market right now," he said. "But many of them deserve love, just not at these levels."

Cramer pointed out the sharp rise of enterprise software stocks, saying that it seems these companies with in-demand products for big corporations can do no wrong. He named Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Datadog and Atlassian. He also suggested that most of these companies will be relatively unscathed by any trade issues with China that may flare up under Present-elect Donald Trump's administration, which puts a premium on the stocks. Nonetheless, Cramer is wary of the stocks' "parabolic moves."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The market also seems to love companies with subscription models, he said, nodding to Costco, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon with their recurring revenue streams. Another surging sector is banking, Cramer noted, adding that these moves are fairly justifiable as investors anticipate a looser regulatory environment when Trump takes office.

Cramer also highlighted two sectors he said are "too hated," but could bounce back, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Both Merck and Pfizer are producing promising drugs, he said. Pfizer could see shares rise on any good news, he added. Cramer suggested that worries about the group due to Trump's controversial pick to head the Health and Human Services Department — vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — might be largely priced in to the stocks because they've already been hit hard.

For semiconductors, Cramer concluded that those companies have suffered in part because some feel that new artificial intelligence-powered PCs haven't taken off.

"For the group that seems to be down into a bottomless pit, call me interested, but only if we get a couple days where they stop sinking and we have more clarity from President-elect Trump, who is going to take many stocks to the woodshed," Cramer said. "We need to see the floor of the abyss, unless, of course, we're bouncing off it already."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce, Costco and Amazon.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com