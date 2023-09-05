Jim Cramer laments rising interest rates, says market won't advance if they keep climbing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday bemoaned rising bond yields and interest rates.

"There's no way this market will be able to advance if rates keep climbing," he said.

"Right now, I'm still putting the hate on September," he continued, adding that stocks tend to plummet during this month in general. "Until otherwise proven wrong by more than just a couple of insanely robust mega-cap tech stocks," he said.

Cramer pinpointed certain mega-cap tech stocks' Tuesday rallies. Facebook parent Meta finished up nearly 1.3% and Microsoft up about 1.5%. He also mentioned the effect of crude oil prices jumping on Tuesday, lifting energy stocks.

"Rates have to stop somewhere near here, though, to keep that recession off the table. Maybe we avoid both: rates stabilize and stocks fly higher," he said. "That's not what oil's saying and its not what the major cyclicals retorted today."

