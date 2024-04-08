Jim Cramer explains why you should hold on to Alphabet stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why it's worthwhile for investors to keep Alphabet stock in their portfolios, lauding the continued success of its search business and company-owned YouTube.

Bullish analyst notes on the stock quelled Cramer's fears that new AI query systems will eventually become an "existential challenge" to Google's search business.

Cramer had decided to sell some stock for the CNBC Investing Club's Charitable Trust because he worried that new artificial intelligence query systems will eventually become an "existential challenge" to Google's search business. But bullish analyst notes on the tech giant helped quell his worries.

"We shall sell no more for the charitable trust ... . It's just got too much going for it, like nearly all the other mega caps," he said. "Remember that even if there's a problem, these guys have so many ways to pull a rabbit out of a proverbial hat and turn things around. You don't get that trillion dollar valuation for doing nothing."

Cramer also praised Alphabet's YouTube business, which could be worth $423 billion, according to a January commentary from Needham's Laura Martin. He noted that Alphabet hasn't lost much market share in its lucrative search franchise, citing a recent piece from Oppenheimer & Co. that emphasized search as the most effective advertising platform and pointed out that the company dominates the sector.

Cramer also mentioned a Bloomberg story that pointed to the hold YouTube has over the younger generation. The outlet cited a Pew Research survey that found 71% of teenagers are on the site daily, compared to competitor TikTok's 58%.

"You can see why any consumer product company would want to advertise there," he said. "Those are prime years to reach teens, you need to be in front of them when they make their lifetime decisions on stuff like toothpaste or razors or cereal."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Alphabet.

