Jim Cramer explains the best way to pick stocks right now

He suggested investors stick with stocks that have little foreign exposure and aren't necessarily hostage to the economic cycle.

He suggested investors stick with stocks that have little foreign exposure and aren't necessarily hostage to the economic cycle — unless they're investing for the long term and are willing to weather short-term losses.

"You got to make a list and decide what you can live with and what's simply too dicey to buy," he said. "That, my good friends, is how you have to think about stocks right now ... in order to try to pocket what you can during this difficult period."

While Wall Street's focus has centered around President Donald Trump's dramatic new tariffs on Chinese imports, Cramer said it's important to recognize that trade policy broadly remains up in the air. Companies that do a lot of business abroad could suffer if Trump targets more countries, Cramer said, adding that "any country could, at any time, find itself on the president's bad side."

Cyclical companies — ones whose performance relies on the economy — are not ideal right now because the economy could be in trouble, Cramer said. Trump's steep duties on China put business broadly in jeopardy because so many U.S. companies rely on goods from the country. The new tariff policy would likely boost inflation, and he suggested the Federal Reserve might not be able to help.

Cramer named phone companies like Verizon and AT&T as safe bets at the moment because their businesses "have very little cyclicality," and they seem to be doing well. Drug distributors are also poised to perform in this environment, he continued, highlighting McKesson, Cencora and Cardinal Health. Cramer also mentioned health insurance outfits Humana, Cigna, UnitedHealth, as well as cybersecurity companies Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike.

"It is difficult to recommend any stocks here, but as one manager after another professes the need to own Trump stocks…you now are getting the beginning of a basket that I'm putting together," he said. "There's a lot more to come."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike.

