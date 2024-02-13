Jeff Bezos sells more than $2 billion in Amazon stock

Jeff Bezos has sold roughly $2 billion worth of Amazon stock in recent days, according to financial filings.

The sales come a few days after he disclosed a separate sale of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman has accelerated his share sales since he left Seattle to move to Miami.

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold roughly $2.08 billion of shares in the company over the past few days, according to a financial filing.

The sales began Friday, the filing shows, and continued Monday. In total, Bezos sold 11,997,698 shares in the company for about $2.08 billion, according to the filing.

The sales were executed under a prearranged trading plan that Bezos adopted in November, which was revealed earlier this month in Amazon's 2023 annual filing. As part of the plan, Bezos plans to sell 50 million Amazon shares before Jan. 31, 2025.

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, unloaded another round of Amazon shares last week, when he sold almost 12 million shares worth more than $2 billion, according to a securities filing. It marked the first time Bezos sold Amazon's stock since May 2021. He gifted about $240 million worth of Amazon shares last November.

Bezos' stock sales have accelerated since he announced last November he would leave Seattle and move to Miami, allowing him to be closer to fiancée Lauren Sanchez and his parents, as well as Blue Origin's operations.

