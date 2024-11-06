Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and other tech leaders congratulate Trump on election win

Tech CEOs weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump's election victory.

Many leaders, including Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman and Tim Cook congratulated former president Trump and said they looked forward to working with his administration.

Leaders of major technology companies congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their victory in the U.S. presidential election Wednesday.

The messages were similar, with CEOs remarking that they wish Trump success when he returns to the Oval Office, and look forward to working with his administration.

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos celebrated Trump's win in a post on X, calling it an "extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and founded space company Blue Origin, has had a rocky relationship with Trump and was a frequent target of the former president during his first term. Trump repeatedly took aim at Bezos' ownership of the Post, Amazon's tax record and its relationship with the Postal Service. Bezos also took swings at Trump, remarking in a 2015 social media post, "#sendDonaldtospace." Bezos recently struck a more conciliatory tone and in July praised Trump for his "courage under literal fire" following the attempted assassination of Trump at a Pennsylvania rally that month. Bezos has posted twice on X this year, with both posts mentioning Trump.

In the lead up to Election Day, Bezos and the Post became embroiled in controversy after the paper opted not to endorse a candidate in the presidential election for the first time in decades. The Post reported that Bezos made the call after the editorial board drafted an endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Bezos defended the decision in a Post op-ed, saying endorsements create the "perception of bias."

Andy Jassy, who took the helm from Bezos when he stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, also extended his congratulations to Trump.

"Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on a hard-fought victory," Jassy wrote in a post on X. "We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country."

Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulated Trump on his victory in a post on X.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post on X that he hopes Trump will see "huge success in the job." In a follow up post, he wrote, "it is critically important that the US maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Trump's election win a "decisive victory" and said he looked forward to forward to working with the Trump administration. "We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads, Meta's rival to Elon Musk's X app.

The two men have also had a rocky relationship at times. In 2021, Facebook banned Trump for two years shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump in March referred to Zuckerberg as "Zuckerschmuck" and called Meta's Facebook "the true enemy of the people" while saying he opposes a ban of social media app TikTok.

Trump also reportedly blamed Zuckerberg for "plotting" against him in the 2020 presidential election and said he could "spend the rest of his life in prison" if he did it again in a coffee table book released in September.

Musk, who also runs electric vehicle maker Tesla, space exploration company SpaceX, and brain tech startup Neuralink, also unsurprisingly cheered Trump's win.

Musk has been a key ally for Trump in his campaign for the White House, with the former president promising prior to his election to appoint Musk as the head of a government efficiency commission. Musk also contributed nearly $75 million to America PAC, a pro-Trump super political action committee that he established earlier in the year. Tesla shares rallied more than 13% on Wednesday afternoon as investors were optimistic that a Trump win would benefit the vehicle maker.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, also congratulated Trump on his victory and said he's committed to working with the president-elect's administration.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: "Congratulations President Trump, we're looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world."

Intel CEO Pet Gelsinger issued a statement of congratulations to Trump, adding that his company looks forward to "working with their administration to advance America's technology and manufacturing leadership in the world."

The post comes as Intel is in the midst of a major restructuring effort in the hopes of regaining its position as the world's leading chipmaker. Trump's successful reelection campaign could be pivotal for Intel and other chipmakers, as Republicans have suggested they may repeal the Biden-Harris administration's CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan law aimed at spurring chip production in the U.S.

Cisco founder and CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a post on X that the company looks forward to working with Trump and Congress on policies around "connectivity, innovation, cybersecurity, and more."

Box CEO Aaron Levie also sent his good wishes to Trump. He wrote in a post on X, "Wild ride. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on becoming President again. What's great about America is that we're on a rocket ship right now and can keep accelerating with the right policies and execution."

Michael Dell, CEO and chairman of Dell Technologies, added his own congratulations in a post on X.