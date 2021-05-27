Jay-Z Plans to Speak to Wall Street Titans at Robin Hood Investors Conference

Jay-Z is planning to speak to Wall Street titans at Robin Hood's annual investors conference.

Event organizers say the music superstar and executive is expected to speak about his business career.

For Jay-Z, it could be an opportunity to tell his story to a group of Wall Street executives who may be interested to pursue future deals with him.

Jay-Z wants to show Wall Street the blueprint to his success.

The hip-hop icon and music business mogul is planning to speak in front of some of Wall Street's titans during the Robin Hood Foundation's annual investors conference.

Event organizers told CNBC that the music executive is expected to speak about his business career, including how he built his multibillion dollar brand and how he uses data to make investment decisions. He had yet to be added to the public list of speakers prior to this story.

Jay-Z is also expected to discuss his recent deal with Square, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's payment company.

"We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference. He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty," John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital and Robin Hood board chair, said in a statement to CNBC on Thursday.

The virtual conference for Robin Hood is scheduled to take place on June 16 and will be a fundraiser for the foundation. Robin Hood, which battles poverty, raised over $20 million from investor conferences between 2016 and 2020. This will mark the first time Jay-Z has spoken at the annual conference.

Scheduled to speak on various panels this year include star investors David Tepper and Ray Dalio. Paul Tudor Jones will moderate a panel with Dawn Fitzpatrick from Soros Fund Management, Greg Jensen from Bridgewater Associates and Eric Peters of One River Asset Management.

Beyond his deal with Dorsey, Jay-Z launched his own cannabis brand last year and later saw the wine and spirits division of luxury conglomerate LVMH purchase a 50% stake in his champagne brand.

Jay-Z is also expected to speak on his work with the Reform Alliance, a criminal justice advocacy group. He is a founding partner in the organization, along with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and prominent crypto investor Mike Novogratz.

Press representatives for Jay-Z did not return a request for comment.

Robin Hood is one of Wall Street's favorite charities.

Its board includes people such as businesswoman Jacklyn Bezos, the mother of billionaire Jeff Bezos; Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, who is also the foundation's vice chair; and Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau.