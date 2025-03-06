Japanese 10-year bond yields surge to near 16-year highs on rate-hike expectations, global sell-off

The yield on the 10-year JGB crossed 1.5% for the first time since June 2009, while the 30-year bond yield breached the 2.5% mark for the first time since 2008.

Nomura head of FX strategy for Japan Yujiro Goto told CNBC that the spike in yields is due to the sharp rise in EGB yields.

German 10-year bond yields spiked to its highest point since October 2023, hitting 2.8%.

Japanese government bond yields surged Thursday, with the 10-year JGB yield hitting the highest since June 2009, with experts pointing to pressure from a global sell-off in bonds.

The yield on the 10-year JGB rose nearly 8 basis points to cross 1.5% for the first time since 2009, while that on the 30-year bonds climbed 13 basis points to breach the 2.5% mark for the first time since 2008.



The JGB sell-off was in conjunction with upward pressure on global yields, said Masahiko Loo, senior fixed income strategist at State Street Global Advisors. U.S. 10-year treasury yield climbed 5 basis points to 4.317%.

Nomura's head of FX strategy for Japan Yujiro Goto told CNBC that the supply-demand was currently not supportive for the JGB market, while also pointing to the sharp rise in European government bond yields.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Investors now expect the EU and German government to increase fiscal spending, which is adding upward pressure on global bond yields," he said.

German 10-year bond yield spiked to its highest point since October 2023, hitting 2.8%.

Comments from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida also contributed to the sell-off. Uchida reportedly said the central bank was likely to "raise interest rates at a pace in line with dominant views among financial markets and economists."

Investors such as Japanese banks were staying on the sidelines with limited risk appetite prior to the end of the financial year in March, in addition to continued expectations of BOJ hiking cycle, said Loo.

Last week, Uchida also reportedly said that the central bank would keep tapering its government bond purchases despite the recent rise in yields.

As the central bank resorted to normalizing its ultra-loose monetary policy last year, it stated it would reduce purchases of JGBs by about 400 billion yen each calendar quarter.

Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia FX and rate strategy at Barclays told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Thursday the sell-off was fueled partly by the rise in Japan's inflation: "A lot of people [are] saying that the real inflation is even higher than what the actual measures are showing. So I think part of that is the inflation move that is pushing yields higher."

Japan's headline inflation has stayed above the BOJ's 2% target for 34 straight months, with the most recent figure in January hitting a two-year high of 4%.

The so called "core-core" inflation rate, which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy and is closely monitored by the BOJ, climbed slightly to 2.5% in January, hitting its highest rate since March 2024.

A higher inflation rate raises expectations of more rate hikes by the BOJ, pushing up bond yields.