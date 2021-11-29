Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Japan Stocks Jump More Than 1% as Investors in Asia Await Chinese Factory Activity Data for November

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade.
  • China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is set to be out at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
  • Investors in the region will also continue to track any developments surrounding the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said is likely to spread further and poses a "very high" global risk.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese factory activity data for November, while also watching out for developments surrounding the omicron Covid variant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.31% while the Topix index climbed 1.4%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.91%.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.06%.

Money Report

Business 22 mins ago

Cramer on Covid Omicron Variant: Panic Is Not an Investment Strategy at All

Business 47 mins ago

Jim Cramer's Investment Playbook for the Covid Omicron Variant

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.4% higher.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is set to be out at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Tom Lee, among the first to call the market’s 2020 rebound, says he would buy aggressively here

Goldman Sachs thinks these 6 global stocks could rally by 60% or more

Jefferies picks India stocks that have room to run — says one may have a 40% upside

Investors in the region will also continue to track any developments surrounding the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said is likely to spread further and poses a "very high" global risk.

Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose after U.S. President Joe Biden said there's no need for Covid omicron lockdowns for now. The S&P 500 gained 1.32% to 4,655.27 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.88% to 15,782.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.60 points to 35,135.94.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.341 after rising to around 96.4 recently.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.79 per dollar, weaker than levels below 113.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7143, still struggling to recover after last week's drop from above $0.725.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us