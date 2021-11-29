Japan Stocks Jump More Than 1% as Investors in Asia Await Chinese Factory Activity Data for November

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is set to be out at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Investors in the region will also continue to track any developments surrounding the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said is likely to spread further and poses a "very high" global risk.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese factory activity data for November, while also watching out for developments surrounding the omicron Covid variant.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.31% while the Topix index climbed 1.4%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.91%.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.06%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.4% higher.

Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose after U.S. President Joe Biden said there's no need for Covid omicron lockdowns for now. The S&P 500 gained 1.32% to 4,655.27 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.88% to 15,782.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.60 points to 35,135.94.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.341 after rising to around 96.4 recently.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.79 per dollar, weaker than levels below 113.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7143, still struggling to recover after last week's drop from above $0.725.