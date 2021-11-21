Money Report

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; JD.com, Netease Shares in Hong Kong Jump on Index Inclusion

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

  • Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday.
  • Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and Netease rose following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set to be included in the Hang Seng index.
  • China on Monday kept the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85%. The five-year LPR was also left steady at 4.65%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.39%, closing at 24,951.34. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and NetEase gained 1.93% and 3.02%, respectively, following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set to be included in the benchmark Hang Seng index from Dec. 6.

In mainland China, the Shanghai composite rose 0.61% to close at 3,582.08 while the Shenzhen component advanced 1.411% to 14,960.66.

KKR Buyout Offer Sends Telecom Italia Shares Surging 22%

Protests Against Covid Rules and Lockdowns Erupt Across Europe

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed about 0.1% higher at 29,774.11 while the Topix index declined fractionally to 2,042.82.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.42% to close at 3,013.25 as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics soared 5.2%.

Australian stocks declined on the day as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.59% to 7,353.10.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.23%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.151 following a recent bounce from around 95.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.15 per dollar, stronger than levels above 114.5 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at 0.7245 after dropping from above $0.735 last week.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.41% to $79.21 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.54% to $76.35 per barrel.

