Jan. 6 Committee to Detail Trump's 187 Minutes of Inaction During Capitol Riot – Follow Updates Here

This is CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.

John Minchillo | AP

The Jan. 6 select committee's eighth public hearing Thursday will go inside the White House to detail then-President Donald Trump's hourslong refusal to call for an end to the Capitol riot.

The hearing, set to start at 8 p.m. ET, marks the final scheduled presentation of the committee's initial findings from its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, when throngs of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

The nine-member committee, which is comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has accused Trump of being at the center of a multi-pronged conspiracy to overturn his loss to Biden in the 2020 contest.

The panel is expected to present audio and video evidence, as well as live testimony from two former White House officials, to drill down on Trump's inaction during a crucial 187-minute gap between the end of his pre-riot rally near the White House and his eventual Twitter call for the mob to go home.

Trump may have been the "sole person" with the power to stop the invasion, "and he chose not to," a committee aide told reporters Wednesday.

The panel will release a comprehensive report when its probe has finished, and it has left open the possibility of scheduling more hearings in the future as it continues to gather evidence.

Read more coverage of the Jan. 6 probe:

Trump was watching TV in White House dining room during riot, witnesses told committee

Trump was watching television in a White House dining room while rioters were raging at the Capitol, multiple witnesses told the select committee.

That's according to a video shared hours before the hearing by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who is set to co-lead the presentation with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

The 49-second video shared on Kinzinger's Twitter account included clips of the committee's interviews with multiple former Trump administration officials, who described their experiences at the White House on Jan. 6.

"To the best of my recollection, he was always in the dining room," former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told investigators, the video showed.

In another clip, Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said he recalled "everyone was watching the TV" during his brief encounter in that dining room.

Trump's former executive assistant Molly Michael told the committee that when she talked to Trump on Jan. 6, "It's my understanding he was watching television."

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, a highly sought-after witness who spoke with the investigation under subpoena in recent weeks, confirmed that the violence occurring at the Capitol was visible on the television screen when he was in the dining room with Trump.

— Kevin Breuninger

What to expect from the hearing

Probal Rashid | LightRocket | Getty Images

The committee's prime-time hearing Thursday evening will serve as the next chapter in a summer of revelations of how former President Donald Trump behaved before and during the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The bipartisan committee, though several key witnesses, has painted the former commander-in-chief as a vitriolic and dangerous leader who urged supporters to storm the Capitol in protest of the presidential election he lost to President Joe Biden.

One of the witnesses the panel plans to question on Thursday is Matthew Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration until he resigned on Jan. 6. Pottinger, a Marine Corps veteran, is expected to detail how the former president failed to act for hours as his supporters broke into the Capitol.

The committee also plans to play a number of recorded testimonies that document Trump's failure to reinforce Capitol police on Jan. 6, including remarks from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel.

— Thomas Franck

Criminal probe launched after the deletion of Secret Service Jan. 6 text messages

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog opened a criminal investigation over the disappearance of Secret Service phone text messages related to the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

On Wednesday, the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot said the Secret Service may have violated federal records-keeping law in deleting the messages.

The Secret Service was informed of the investigation and has been ordered to stop internal investigations into the deleted text messages, NBC reported.

— Amanda Macias

Committee Chairman Thompson won't be in the room due to Covid diagnosis

Jim Bourg | Reuters

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, will miss Thursday evening's hearing as he recovers from Covid-19.

The Mississippi Democrat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning that he was experiencing mild symptoms after receiving a positive test result. Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey told reporters that Thompson directed the panel to proceed with Thursday evening's hearing without him.

The chairman is expected to attending the hearing virtually and his isolation is not expected to affect the hearing otherwise.

— Thomas Franck