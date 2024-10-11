Money Report

Jamie Dimon says geopolitical risks are surging: ‘Conditions are treacherous and getting worse'

By Hugh Son,CNBC

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on Wall Street firms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2023.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sees risks climbing around the world amid widening conflicts in the Middle East and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine showing no signs of abating.

"We have been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation for some time, and recent events show that conditions are treacherous and getting worse," Dimon said Friday in the bank's third-quarter earnings release.

"There is significant human suffering, and the outcome of these situations could have far-reaching effects on both short-term economic outcomes and more importantly on the course of history," he said.

Dimon went deeper into his concerns last month during a fireside chat held at Georgetown University.

The international order in place since the end of World War II was unraveling with conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, rising U.S.-China tensions and the risk of "nuclear blackmail" from Iran, North Korea and Russia, Dimon said.

"It's ratcheting up, folks, and it takes really strong American leadership and western world leaders to do something about that," Dimon said. "That's my number one concern, and it dwarves any I've had since I've been working."

Dimon also said that he remained wary about the future of the economy, despite signs that the Federal Reserve has engineered a soft landing.

"While inflation is slowing and the U.S. economy remains resilient, several critical issues remain, including large fiscal deficits, infrastructure needs, restructuring of trade and remilitarization of the world," Dimon said. "While we hope for the best, these events and the prevailing uncertainty demonstrate why we must be prepared for any environment." 

