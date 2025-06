Israel's defense minister announces ‘special situation' after Israel attacks Iran

Israel's defense minister announced a 'special situation' after Israel attacked Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel, NBC News and the Associated Press reported:

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

​Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.

​You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas."



This is breaking news, Please check back for updates