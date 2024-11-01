Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IRS unveils IRA contribution limits for 2025

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

IRS unveils IRA contribution limits for 2025
Xavierarnau | E+ | Getty Images
  • The IRS has announced individual retirement account contribution limits for 2025. 
  • For 2025, investors can save a maximum of $7,000 in IRAs, which remains unchanged from 2024.
  • IRA catch-up contributions for investors age 50 and older will also stay the same at $1,000.

The IRS has unveiled the individual retirement contribution limits for 2025.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In its announcement Friday, the agency said the 2025 IRA contribution limit will be $7,000, unchanged from 2024. IRA catch-up contributions for investors age 50 and older will also stay the same, at $1,000.

The annual individual limit applies to contributions to traditional and Roth IRAs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The IRS also unveiled new 401(k) contribution limits, 401(k) catch-up limits for savers age 50 and older, and bigger income thresholds for Roth IRA contributions for 2025.

More from Personal Finance:
IRS announces new federal income tax brackets for 2025
The IRS unveils higher capital gains tax brackets for 2025
IRS announces bigger estate and gift tax exemption for 2025

Some investors can deduct pretax IRA contributions, depending on their income and whether they or a spouse have access to a workplace retirement plan. The IRS announcement also increased the phase-out ranges for IRA deductibility in 2025.    

The latest IRS update comes about one week after the agency revealed dozens of inflation adjustments for 2025, including federal income tax brackets, higher capital gains brackets, a bigger estate and gift tax exemption, changes to eligibility for the earned income tax credit, among others.      

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

The No. 1 move to improve your finances in 5 minutes, according to CFPs

news 38 mins ago

Apple to buy Pixelmator, the iPhone image editing app with AI features

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us