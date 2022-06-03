Investors Set Their Sights on Upcoming Inflation Report as the Bear Market Rally Falters

The big report for markets in the week ahead is Friday's consumer price index, which could show a continued trend that inflation has peaked.

Investors are disappointed that the late May rally did not carry through for a second week of gains. The upcoming CPI report may be a catalyst for the market.

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab's chief investment strategist, called the surge a "bear market rally" and said the "sentiment environment is not universally bearish enough yet."

The stock market may try to regain its footing in the next few sessions, even as a fresh inflation report looms large at the end of the week.

Stocks struggled to move forward in the past week. With Friday's sell-off, the major indexes closed out the four-day period with losses. That was disappointing to investors looking for a similar upside to the week before Memorial Day during which the S&P 500 gained about 6.5%.

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab chief investment strategist, said the market's late May surge was likely the setup for more selling.

"The type of rally like we saw last week and some of what it contained looks a little more typical of bear market rallies," she said. "I still think you're likely to get countertrend pops in some of the more speculative areas of the market. ... But I think very decidedly the low quality trade is in the rearview mirror. I think to do well in this environment you have to be value minded. Not value indexes, but valuation minded."

While the S&P 500 briefly dipped into a bear market on May 20, it has not closed with a 20% decline from its high. However, Sonders said the current situation is the equivalent of a bear market, based on the sharp declines in individual stocks.

Sonders does not yet see signs that would indicate stocks could turn higher, though she says there is scope for more sharp rallies.

"I think the sentiment environment is not universally bearish enough yet," she said. She said sentiment and behavioral measures need to show extremes.

Inflation peak?

In the coming week, the economic calendar is relatively light. Consumer price index and consumer sentiment — both released on Friday — are the most important reports.

May's CPI is expected to be just slightly cooler than April, and some economists are expecting it could confirm that inflation has peaked. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said year-over-year headline inflation is expected at 8.2%, just below April's 8.3% pace.

"If CPI comes in at or near consensus, I think investors could feel better," he said. Hogan said the market's late May breakout helped sentiment, even though stocks backtracked in the past week. "Investors are in a more constructive place, and that can carry through if CPI is anywhere near consensus or better," he said.

Headline inflation, including food and energy, was running at 8.5% in March, and the hope is that CPI will ease from here to half that level by year-end, Hogan said.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said CPI will be affected by the jump in gasoline prices in May. Used car prices and food costs could also be factors, she added.

"Everyone's hoping for this peak inflation, but it may be more elusive and less of a peak than people would like it to be," Swonk said.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday that she does not see enough evidence inflation has peaked, and she is on board with multiple half point rate hikes to combat it. Fed officials are in a quiet period in the coming week, ahead of their meeting June 14.

Schwab's Sonders said the market may be concerned in the short term about whether inflation has peaked.

"But it's not just whether we're at the peak. It's the speed at which we come down off that peak and ultimately to what level," she said. "Is the [Federal Reserve] on a mission to get inflation down to the 2% target? Or are they going to feel comfortable with a 3% level. ... To me, it's where does the plane land? Is the runway at a higher elevation than it was pre-pandemic?"

With the CPI Friday, traders say there is not much for the market to latch onto ahead of that report.

"You have a whole week of price action, and as of right now, the price action seems 'glass half empty,'" said Scott Redler, partner with T3live.com.

Redler, who follows short-term technicals, said he is watching to see if the S&P 500 holds support at 4,073 and 4,000 below that. If not, it could drop back to its recent low of 3,810.

The S&P 500 closed Friday at 4,108, down 1.6% on the day and 1.2% for the week.

"Traders are losing faith in trying to put more risk on to catch more of an oversold bounce, or a bear market bounce. They'd almost not want to be involved because there's too many potholes," said Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com.

Redler said Tesla CEO Elon Musk soured sentiment, after reports that Musk told Tesla executives he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut 10% of Tesla's workforce. The comments followed closely on a remark from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon that he is preparing for an economic hurricane.

"You can't have the poster child of risk saying they're going to reduce their headcount by 10%. If they're supposed to have a multiple for growth, and they reduce the headcount, then something has to give with valuation," Redler said. Tesla shares fell 9% Friday.

Earnings warnings

While there are few earnings reports in the coming week, Hogan said companies could follow Microsoft's lead and issue warnings. Microsoft lowered its guidance on revenues, citing an unfavorable currency impact. Salesforce also lowered revenue guidance due to currency.

"Investors are at least looking through that. At least, it's not a demand issue. They're focusing on the higher dollar and what it might do to multinationals," he said.

Campbell Soup and Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel's, report quarterly results Wednesday. Signet Jewelers and DocuSign post earnings Thursday.

Sonders said weakening earnings and profit margin outlooks could trigger another leg down for the market.

"We had the valuation re-rating by virtue of the weakness in the market, but we haven't yet seen the weakness in forward expectations in earnings," she said.

Sonders said the market rallies need to show better breadth, meaning a high percentage of stocks climbing together, before it begins to turn.

Another sign she is watching is the put/call ratio, which would need to be a higher level to reflect more pessimism. This ratio is used as a contrarian indicator. It is a measure of the number of put to call options. Put options bet that stock prices decline and a high number would suggest very negative sentiment in the market.

Week ahead calendar

Monday

Earnings: Gitlab, Coupa Software

Tuesday

Earnings: United Natural Foods, J.M. Smucker, Cracker Barrel, Verint Systems, Casey's General Stores

8:30 a.m. International trade

3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

Wednesday

Earnings: Campbell Soup, Brown-Forman, Vera Bradley, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Five Below

10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

Thursday

Earnings: Signet Jewelers, Nio, Vail Resorts, Rent the Runway, DocuSign, Stitch Fix

8:30 a.m. Initial jobless claims

Friday

8:30 a.m. CPI

10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

2:00 p.m. Federal budget