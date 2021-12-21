Investing Club: What Jim Cramer Is Watching Tuesday — Start of the Santa Rally?

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at, December 21, 2021:
- Beginning of the Santa Claus rally today?... has been like this almost every year since 2007... buying today and selling at New Year's has been incredibly reliable...
- President will buy 500 million tests... where is he going to get them?
- I still have Covid… more symptomatic today, day six... Omicron—73% of new infections last week, according to CDC... really big in Northeast... 70x more contagious than Delta, study says...
- How long can NFL play?...Eagles tonight against the Washington Football Team... league, my sources say, quite confident no pause...
- Micron (MU)... star of the show: high-performance computing, 5G, AI, Metaverse... supply chain ease in 2022... all bullish...
- Nike (NKE) earnings... not as bad as we thought....China sales down 20%...US -China tensions...obligatory price target increase by Piper Sandler—victory lap?...
- Revisit Oracle (ORCL)?... this move into Cerner is key for another leg, a higher multiple leg... KeyBanc doesn't like this accretive deal… I am not betting against CEO Safra Catz and Chair Larry Ellison... Deutsche Bank says shareholders of Oracle will come to like the deal...
- Alibaba (BABA) downgraded by Atlantic... is the slowdown in China manufactured to keep the Olympic games on?... and how can you host the games without long quarantine???...
- KLA Corp. (KLAC)...Wells Fargo goes hold to buy... makes sense off of MU?
- United Rentals (URI)... Baird goes from buy to hold Baird... supply chains easing, so don't need rental??...says employee shortage will play havoc with use...
- Lisa Gill from JPMorgan downgrades Cigna (CI)...very bad for Cigna as Gill has been a supporter and is a great analyst...
- Gill then downgrades HCA Healthcare (HCA) buy to hold...
- Cathie Wood keeps buying Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)... Why? Let's listen to Rob Wiesenthal, CEO, tonight on Mad Money...
- Big rebound in Bitcoin… some calling for regulation...that would be so strong says FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried...
- General Mills (GIS) miss?...be careful selling…sees org sales 4%-5% for full year—had seen growth down as much as 3%... $0.99 v. $1.05 estimates BUT sales $5.02B; v. $4.84B in revs...
- JPMorgan health outlook... says Eli Lilly (LLY) best in class; Abbvie (ABBV) value; likes Zoetis (ZTS) in animal health... LLY and ABBV are very big club names...
- UBS names three club names as winners for '22: favorite is Nvidia (NVDA), Marvell Technology (MRVL) as broadband play; Broadcom (AVGO) as income play... likes Micron as cycles have become more durable... We have MU CEO on Squawk on the Street this morning...Trust owns NVDA, MRVL and AVGO...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY, ABBV, NVDA, MRVL.)