Intuit tops Wall Street estimates after tax season, issues strong guidance

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Intuit reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which included tax return season.
  • The company also issued guidance for the full year that topped estimates.


Intuit on Thursday reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates and issued stronger-than -expected guidance for the full year. The stock rose about 4% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did compared to analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $11.65 adjusted vs. $10.91 expected
  • Revenue: $7.8 billion vs. $7.56 billion expected

Revenue in the fiscal third quarter increased 15% from $6.7 billion a year ago. Intuit is best known for its TurboTax and QuickBooks software. The latest quarter ended on April 30, two weeks after the deadline for filing tax returns in the U.S.

For its full fiscal year, Intuit said it expects to report revenue of $18.72 billion to $18.76 billion, up from the range of $18.16 billion to $18.35 billion it shared last quarter. Analysts were expecting $18.35 billion, according to LSEG.

Intuit will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

