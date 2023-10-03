Intel plans to IPO programmable chip unit within three years; stock rises after hours

Intel said it will treat its Programmable Solutions Group as a standalone business, with the goal of conducting an IPO for the unit in the next two to three years.

Intel will continue support the business and will retain a majority stake, the company said.

The chipmaker's stock price rose 2.3% in extended trading after the announcement.

Intel's Programmable Solutions Group will have its own balance sheet as it heads toward independence. The company will continue to support the business and retain a majority stake, and could also seek private investment.

Sandra Rivera, who leads Intel's broader Data Center and AI group, will become PSG CEO. Intel will manufacture the group's chips.

The move follows Intel's spinoff last year of Mobileye, its self-driving subsidiary, and continues a strategy under CEO Patrick Gelsinger to control costs and focus on the foundry business and core processors in an effort to catch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in manufacturing by 2026. Intel acquired the FPGA business when it bought Altera for $16.7 billion in 2015.

"Our intention to establish PSG as a standalone business and pursue an IPO is another example of how we are consistently unlocking more value for our stakeholders," Gelsinger said in a statement.

The move also highlights the strong demand in the semiconductor industry for field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs. Lattice Semiconductor, a maker of FPGAs, has seen its stock rise about 30% so far in 2023, and reported 18% growth in sales in the most recent quarter. AMD, Intel's chief rival, bought FPGA maker Xilinx for $35 billion in 2022.

FPGAs are simpler than the powerful processors at the heart of servers and PCs but are often more flexible, respond faster and can be more power-efficient. They're "programmed" after they're shipped for specific uses in data centers, telecommunications, video encoding, aviation and other industries. FPGAs can also be used to run some artificial intelligence algorithms.

Intel's FPGAs are sold under the Agilex brand. Intel doesn't break out PSG sales yet, but said in July that the unit had three record quarters in a row, offsetting a slump in server chip sales. PSG has been part of Intel's Data Center and AI group, which generated $4 billion in sales in the second quarter.

