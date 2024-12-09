Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

People stand in front of a Reserve Bank of India logo at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, 5 September, 2023.
Niharika Kulkarni | Nurphoto | Getty Images

India has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as governor of the country's central bank for a three-year period, according to CNBC TV18.

He will on Tuesday take over from outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the latter's six-year tenure.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Malhotra is set to take over at a critical time for the world's third-largest economy, which is attempting to contain rising inflation without impairing growth.

Last week, the central bank opted to keep interest rates unchanged at 6.5% after inflation surged to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October — above the central bank's 4% target and 6% tolerance ceiling.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Market concerns have mounted over whether the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictive measures risk deviating India's economy from hitting its 6.6% growth forecast for the fiscal year through March 2025 after logging a weaker-than-expected expansion of just 5.4% over the July-September quarter.

The International Monetary Fund currently sees economic growth for the country of 1.44 billion at 7% this year, with inflation at 4.4% over the period.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us