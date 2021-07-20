Imprisoned Film Mogul Harvey Weinstein Turned Over for Extradition to California in Sex Crime Case

Fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein was transferred at a New York prison into the custody of officials for extradition to California, where he faces trial for serious sex crimes.

Fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein was transferred at a New York prison Tuesday morning into the custody of officials for extradition to California, where he faces trial for serious sex crimes.

Weinstein, who has been locked up in New York serving a 23-year prison sentence since his conviction last year for sex offenses in Manhattan, last month was ordered extradited to California by a judge in Erie County, New York.

The 69-year-old is charged in Los Angeles with rape, sexual battery and other crimes in connection with five incidents that allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles.

He faces up to 140 years in prison if convicted in the Los Angeles cases.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement.

The film producer, who co-founded the entertainment company Miramax, became a leading villain in the #MeToo movement after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

He was convicted in February 2020 in Manhattan Supreme Court of a first-degree criminal sexual act against production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and of third-degree rape for attacking aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013.

Weinstein's lawyers filed an appeal of his conviction in April.

His lawyers had argued against his extradition to Los Angeles by citing his poor health.

Before his disgrace, Weinstein had produced award-winning films including "Pulp Fiction," "Shakespeare in Love" and "Gangs of New York."