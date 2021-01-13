Images Show National Guard Deployment to Secure the U.S. Capitol After Riots

The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building.

The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building. The attack, which came during a joint session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, shook the nation and left at least five people dead. The House of Representatives is now proceeding with its second impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

Speaker Pelosi addresses National Guard outside U.S. Capitol

Oliver Contreras | SIPA | AP

National Guard troops stand at attention in front of the U.S. Capitol

Erin Scott | Reuters

Guardsmen receive weapons

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Armed members of the Guard

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

A guardsman checks firearms outside the Capitol

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Guard members move boxes of food

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Guardsmen move around the grounds of the Capitol

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Members of the Guard rest in the Rotunda

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Guardsmen rest inside the Capitol

Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images

Guardsmen walk near a row of riot shields and body armor laid out on the Capitol lawn

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Members of the Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Guard members sleep on the floor of the Capitol

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Guardsmen sleep in a stairwell of the Capitol

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., walks past members of the Guard as they rest on the Capitol floor

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., leads a tour for Guard members

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

A Guardsman stands in front of the Capitol

Erin Scott | Reuters

Guard members seen through windows damaged during the insurrection at the Capitol