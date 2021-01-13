Images Show National Guard Deployment to Secure the U.S. Capitol After Riots
By Valerie Block, CNBC ••
The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building.
The House of Representatives is proceeding Wednesday with its second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building. The attack, which came during a joint session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, shook the nation and left at least five people dead. The House of Representatives is now proceeding with its second impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.
Speaker Pelosi addresses National Guard outside U.S. Capitol
National Guard troops stand at attention in front of the U.S. Capitol
Guardsmen receive weapons
Armed members of the Guard
A guardsman checks firearms outside the Capitol
Guard members move boxes of food
Guardsmen move around the grounds of the Capitol
Members of the Guard rest in the Rotunda
Guardsmen rest inside the Capitol
Guardsmen walk near a row of riot shields and body armor laid out on the Capitol lawn
Members of the Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center
Guard members sleep on the floor of the Capitol
Guardsmen sleep in a stairwell of the Capitol
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., walks past members of the Guard as they rest on the Capitol floor
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., leads a tour for Guard members
A Guardsman stands in front of the Capitol
Guard members seen through windows damaged during the insurrection at the Capitol