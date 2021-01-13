Money Report

Images Show National Guard Deployment to Secure the U.S. Capitol After Riots

By Valerie Block, CNBC

  • The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building.
  • The House of Representatives is proceeding Wednesday with its second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The National Guard was called in to protect the Capitol in the days after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the building. The attack, which came during a joint session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, shook the nation and left at least five people dead. The House of Representatives is now proceeding with its second impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands in front of a National Guard troop as she speaks, on the East Entrance of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, January 12, 2021.
Members of the National Guard are given weapons before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard are given weapons before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.
A member of the National Guard holds a pistol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard move boxes of food at the U.S. Capitol as Democratic members of the House prepare an article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021.
Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard rest in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard rest in the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Members of the National Guard stand in front of riot shields and body armor on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump.
Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump.
Members of the National Guard rest in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) leads a tour for members of the National Guard as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, January 12, 2021.
Damage is seen on a door at the US Capitol, from the January 6 riots, as members of the US National Guard arrive outside on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
