I'm 90 and I have no regrets in life: Here are my 10 ‘non-negotiable' rules for being happier, sharper and healthier—at any age

I expected to face new challenges in my 90s, and I have. However, what has truly surprised me is the number of new joys I'm experiencing.

Like most of people my age, I believe that dwelling on regrets are a waste of time. I no longer regret that I took so few science and economics courses or that I never lived abroad. I'm truly grateful for my family and the life I have lived. This sense of gratitude is relatively new for me.

So when people ask me what they can do to make sure their older years are just as fulfilling, I share my 10 non-negotiable rules for being 90 and happy. This list has been a valuable roadmap for me, and I believe that no matter how old you are, you will find them helpful, too.

1. Be kind, and above all, be kind to yourself

I've found that older people tend to be kinder than they were when they were younger. Cultivating a habit of kindness brings meaning to our lives.

Research shows that receiving even a small act of kindness has a much greater impact on us than the giver might expect. But I've also noticed that we are often less kind to ourselves than we are to others. We tend to berate ourselves mercilessly when we can't find the right word or when we forget an appointment.

Now, I remind myself, "Not to worry. This is all part of normal aging."

2. Practice gratitude

This has been a reliable way for me to stay grounded and maintain a positive mindset. Each morning, I take a minute to express gratitude for three things in my life. I try to mention different things each day, but it's okay to repeat some.

Whenever I stop this practice, I soon realize that I don't feel as good as I would like, so I make it a point to start again.

3. Develop routines for routine matters

The older I get, the more I try to simplify my life, and I've found that routines are very helpful. I have an exercise plan, and I see my dentist and doctors regularly. I try to make general decisions about moderation regarding alcohol and food. Last week, for instance, I decided to eliminate onion rings from my diet.

And a big improvement has come from my decision to place my phone in just three spots in the apartment. This has dramatically reduced the number of times I lose my phone and panic while I run around madly searching for it.

4. Stay connected to family and friends

During the pandemic, we learned just how important our relationships are for our health and happiness. Yet we often wait for others to reach out to us.

What's worked for me is connecting proactively, starting with my friends and family who are going through tough times. I also prioritize spending time with those who lift my spirits.

5. Live a purposeful life

After retiring, I've come to realize the importance of staying involved in projects that we are passionate about and enjoy. This can be creative, such as painting, or hobbies like gardening, or even volunteering at a hospital or soup kitchen.

Currently, my pursuits include writing articles, serving on a Strategic Planning Task Force at my retirement community, and spending time with my grandchildren.

7. Grieve your losses

We all experience the loss of loved ones and the loss of our own abilities, but few of us have been taught how to properly grieve and mourn. I find meaning and support through my Unitarian Universalist church. I also find solace in spending time alone, walking in the woods, and writing in my journal.

When we allow ourselves to fully experience our emotions, it helps us recover our sense of well-being and joy over time.

8. Keep learning

We used to believe that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but recent studies on the aging brain tell us that we can continue learning throughout our entire lives.

About six months ago, I started taking an online course for conversational French. To my surprise, it has been a real pleasure, and I am confident it's helping to keep my brain sharp.

9. Choose a positive attitude

Happiness doesn't depend on avoiding setbacks, failures, losses and tragedies. Anyone who lives to be 80 or 90 will experience all of these. Instead, happiness is connected to your attitude.

For me, this means consciously deciding not to dwell on the past or worry about the future. It means staying in the present moment and enjoying my time now.

10. Laugh often

Laughter is more important than ever as we age. I just finished a nine-week comedy class where we practiced scenes from well-known plays. They were quite funny, and as the weeks went by, we found even more humor in them.

With all of us in our 80s and 90s, we frequently lost our places, dropped our scripts, forgot where we were supposed to be and sometimes didn't hear each other. But we had so much fun and laughed throughout the class. I felt tremendous joy, fully aware that I was part of the great human comedy that is life itself.

Katharine Esty, PhD, trained as a social worker and social psychologist, and was a practicing psychotherapist for 30 years. She is the author of the bestselling book "Eightysomethings: A Practical Guide to Letting Go, Aging Well, and Finding Unexpected Happiness." As a recognized expert on aging well and family dynamics, her views have been featured in Psychology Today, CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

