If You Claim Social Security Early, It Can Affect Your Spousal Benefits. Here's What to Know

Under spousal benefits, the maximum you can qualify for is generally 50% of your spouse's full-retirement-age benefits.

If you file before full retirement age, you are automatically deemed applying for spousal benefits as well, as long as your husband or wife already is receiving Social Security.

Congressional legislation in 2015 changed the rules applying to spousal benefits for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1954.

Before you claim Social Security early, you may want to think about how the move would impact your spousal benefits.

To begin with, not all early filers can access those benefits immediately — and for those who are able to, the decision may not mean getting a bigger monthly check. It's also easy to misunderstand what you're entitled to as a spouse.

Part of the confusion is because the rules applying to spousal benefits for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1954, were changed under 2015 legislation, said David Freitag, a Social Security expert and financial planning consultant with MassMutual.

"That's when all of the creative filing went away for younger [beneficiaries]," Freitag said.

While it can seem complicated, two things to remember about spousal benefits in general are:

It is capped at 50% of the benefits your spouse would get at their full retirement age; and You cannot qualify for those benefits unless your husband or wife is already receiving Social Security.

It's also important to note that if your spouse dies, you would file for survivor benefits, not spousal benefits. And if you were born before that 1954 cutoff date, you might have other strategies available to you as a spouse.

The details

You may know that your own Social Security benefits are reduced if you claim them before your full retirement age (as deemed by the government), which currently is either 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. (Likewise, claiming anytime beyond that age means your benefits would be higher, growing by an average of 8% yearly until you reach age 70.)

The earliest you can file for benefits is age 62. However, filing early impacts any spousal benefits you qualify for as well, Freitag said.

And that's regardless of whether your husband or wife claimed early or waited until at least full retirement age.

The amount of the reduction is greater the earlier you claim.

For example, say your spouse's monthly benefit at full retirement age is $2,000, so 50% — the maximum you could qualify for if you were to wait to file — is $1,000.

If you decide to claim Social Security at age 62, your spousal benefit would be $650, or 35% less, said certified financial planner Peggy Sherman, a lead advisor at Briaud Financial Advisors in College Station, Texas.

Also keep in mind that you would not get the benefit from both your own record and the spousal benefit — you'd get the higher of the two. Using the above scenario: If your monthly benefit at age 62 would be less than $650, you'd get $650. If your benefit were more, you'd get no spousal benefit.

You also don't need to file an extra application to see if spousal benefits would give you a monthly boost — you are automatically deemed to be applying as a spouse as well.

If you have no work record to qualify on, you can get spousal benefits with the same 50% maximum applying.

Additionally, if your husband or wife claimed beyond full retirement age — which means their benefits would have continued growing — the 50% maximum is applied to the full retirement age amount, not the spouse's higher benefit.

Odds and ends

If your spouse is not already receiving benefits and you are applying for yours early, you don't qualify for spousal benefits — yet.

When your spouse does file, you would be eligible for spousal benefits. However, because you filed early, you still wouldn't be entitled to the full 50%.

"The spousal benefit would still be reduced because you claimed early," Sherman said.

In other words, the only way to be eligible for the entire 50% of the full retirement age spousal benefit is to wait until your own full retirement age — and that holds true even if your spouse filed early, Sherman said.

If you are divorced and the marriage lasted at least 10 years, you can claim on your ex-spouse's record as long as you have not remarried. The same 50% maximum would apply — if that share is more than your own benefits when you file, you'd get the higher amount. (And, no, it has no impact on your ex's benefits.)

If your spouse passes away, you would be eligible for survivor benefits, which are generally 100% of what your wife or husband had been receiving. If the amount is more than your monthly payments, you'd get the higher amount.