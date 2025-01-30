IBM rallies nearly 13%, heads for best day since 2000 on strong earnings

- IBM surged nearly 13% on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print as artificial intelligence growth boosted its software business.
- The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 2000.
- CEO Arvind Krishna said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.
IBM surged 14% Thursday on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print that showed artificial intelligence growth boosting its software business.
The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 20, 2000, when shares popped 13%.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share adjusted on $17.55 billion in revenue after the bell Wednesday. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected earnings to come in at $3.75 per share and revenues to reach $17.54 billion.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
IBM reported a 1% rise in revenues overall, while its software unit grew 10% on a year-over-year basis amid growing demand for artificial intelligence and its operating system known as Red Hat Linux. CEO Arvind Krishna also said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.
"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat," he said in a statement. "Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI."
Money Report
Shares of IBM have gained 18% since the start of the year.