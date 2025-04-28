Money Report

IBM pledges $150 billion to boost U.S. tech growth, computer manufacturing

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Arvind Krishna, chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images

International Business Machines Corporation on Monday announced it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, including more than $30 billion to advance American manufacturing of its mainframe and quantum computers.

"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a release.   

The company's announcement comes weeks after President Donald Trump unveiled a far-reaching and aggressive "reciprocal" tariff policy in an effort to boost manufacturing in the U.S. IBM said its investment will help accelerate America's role as a global leader in computing and fuel its economy.

