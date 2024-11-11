IAC exploring spinoff of home improvement marketplace Angi

IAC is weighing a spinoff of its 85% stake in home improvement services platform Angi.

The company said there's no specific timeline for when the Angi spinoff will take place, but a transaction would likely occur by the end of IAC's second quarter.

IAC Joey Levin announced the move in a letter to shareholders, saying "we have real upside in the business."

IAC said Monday it's exploring a spinoff of Angi, an online platform that connects consumers with a marketplace of home improvement service providers in their area, like electricians and landscapers.

Angi stock price was down nearly 7% in after-hours trading on Monday. IAC shares gained more than 1%.

The company is considering a spinoff of Angi that would result in its stake being distributed to shareholders, IAC CEO Joey Levin wrote in a letter to shareholders that coincided with the company's third-quarter earnings release. IAC owns 85% of Angi, which also includes home services marketplaces Handy and HomeAdvisor.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

IAC said there's no specific timeline for when the spinoff will take place, but if it decides to move forward with the plan, a transaction is expected to happen by the end of the company's second quarter.

"With the considerable progress made and developments on the horizon, we have real upside in the business," Levin wrote. "Angi's economic foundation continues to strengthen, and we suspect that Angi's best shot at realizing that upside to the benefit of our shareholders may be as a standalone company."

Levin went on to say that Angi is "healthy, profitable and on a path to resume revenue growth." The company's revenue declined 16% year over year to $296.7 million during the third quarter, which Angi attributed to lower sales and marketing spend, which led to a decrease in service requests and lower acquisition of new professionals. Analysts were looking for revenue of $297 million, according to LSEG.

Angi saw earnings of 7 cents per share, compared to consensus expectations for zero cents per share, according to LSEG.

IAC acquired Angi in 2017, and it's been weighing a spinoff of the business for several years. The company postponed the effort in 2019 as it completed the spinoff of Match Group, which owns dating services including Tinder, Match and Hinge.

IAC has become known for incubating businesses and spinning them off into separate companies. It's done the same with Expedia, Ticketmaster and LendingTree, among others.

In IAC's earnings release, the company also broke out results from its Care.com segment for the first time. IAC in 2019 acquired Care.com, an online marketplace for consumers to find childcare, senior care, pet care and other services, for nearly $500 million.

Care.com revenue declined 6% year over year to $95.7 million during the third quarter. In the last 12 months, Care.com generated adjusted EBITDA of $46 million.

WATCH: Barry Diller on 2024 election: I'm 'incredibly optimistic' for 2028