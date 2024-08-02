I spent 18 months and $34,000 traveling the world, and felt more lost than ever—4 lessons I learned about happiness

In February 2024, I returned home to Los Angeles after the adventure of a lifetime: exploring 18 countries across South America and Asia in 18 months on a trip that cost me $34,000. I had quit my dream job as a video journalist to heal my burnout and find happiness beyond traditional measures of success and prestige.

When it was over, I went from chasing waterfalls in Indonesia and whizzing through the rolling green countryside of Vietnam on a motorbike to staring at my computer screen at home, watching the job rejections roll in.

In some ways, I felt more lost than ever.

I'd jumped back in the job market at a particularly tough moment, as thousands of journalists were getting laid off. The future of my career and income were uncertain. That's a scary feeling at 34, when you often feel pressured to buy a house, have kids, and save up for retirement.

These circumstances would have made me unhappy and ashamed a few years ago. I no longer had the cool job or the epic, Instagrammable life around which my self-worth used to revolve. Instead, I was home and unemployed.

But my sabbatical taught me four key lessons about happiness that helped keep me positive, confident, and self-assured despite the challenges.

1. Happiness is not about extremes, but balance

For years, I thought working my dream job would bring me the ultimate happiness. But I couldn't shake the burnout and anxiety.

Then I thought going all in on travel — the thing I'm most passionate about — would fulfill me. But eventually, the novelty wore off. Exhausted from constantly being on the go, I longed for the comfort and stability of home.

I realized that I won't find lasting happiness unless I'm living a life balanced between adventure, rest, productivity, and learning.

Courtesy of Helen Zhao

Now that I'm home, I have new career and financial goals. A few years ago, I would've sacrificed everything to achieve those, while applauding myself as a go-getter and a hustler.

But now I pace myself and do my best to maintain a personal life and gym and meditation routine. I'm enjoying the journey instead of racing to a finish line that probably wouldn't be everything I imagine it is.

2. Satisfaction is about perspective and gratitude

I never felt like I had enough success or money while living and working in Los Angeles and New York City. But in South America and Southeast Asia, where I encountered mind-boggling levels of poverty, I realized how privileged I am.

Even many average neighborhoods didn't come close to my standard of comfort. A lot of the locals I met had never left their country because they couldn't afford it.

I realized that as an American renting an apartment in LA, I live an unfathomably luxurious life compared to much of the world.

While freelancing and job hunting in a very difficult market, I was tempted to slip back into feelings of inadequacy. But the perspective I gained while traveling reminded me that I already have — and am — more than enough.

3. Flexibility and quality of life matter more than a dream job

Before returning home, I spent nearly two months in Bali. I found true work-life balance and a magical, extravagant, free-spirited lifestyle I'd never experienced.

I began freelancing and applying for jobs from beautiful cafés and restaurants, while enjoying a slower pace of life, surrounded by lush nature and stunning views.

Courtesy of Helen Zhao

A few years ago, I felt like I needed a big brand-name employer to define my value. I would have despaired at the rejections and lack of opportunities. But my experience in Bali inspired me to value well-being over prestige and money. I saw what life could be like, and it had nothing to do with a dream job.

I decided to stop burning myself out trying to force my way back to a "perfect role." Instead, I would pursue a job that offers flexibility and quality of life, while channeling my passion for video journalism into becoming a creator with my own YouTube channel.

I went from feeling helpless to empowered.

4. Real joy doesn't come from a picture-perfect life

My sabbatical was partially inspired by the travel influencers I followed on Instagram. I was jealous — my life felt lame in comparison to the epic, picture-perfect lives they seemed to lead.

But behind the scenes, globetrotting is a lot messier. You don't see the burnout, fatigue, loneliness, and sadness many travelers experience.

Courtesy of Helen Zhao

After realizing firsthand that nothing is as glamorous as it seems, I stopped aspiring to be like others and began to prioritize my own needs. I decided to sleep in and relax at cafés in Cartagena, for example, instead of hustling to embark on a Caribbean island boat tour I didn't really want to take. I don't regret it.

Nowadays, I spend most of my time working on my computer, going to the gym, running errands, and seeing friends and loved ones in low-key places. There's barely any fodder for Instagram posts.

I see others leading more outwardly enviable lives, personally and professionally. I'm happy for them, but I don't feel bad about myself. I know I'm exactly where I need to be — no matter what it looks like to anyone else.

Helen Zhao is a former video producer and writer at CNBC. Before joining CNBC as a news associate, she covered residential real estate for the LA Business Journal. She's a California native and a proud USC Trojan and UCLA Bruin.

