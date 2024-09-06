I ditched my normal life to spend 30 magical days on a houseboat: ‘One of the best months I can remember'

When I became a divorced empty nester in the fall of 2021, I almost immediately created a list of the things I wanted to do.

I had a fulfilling life in Seattle, including a lovely home, exposure to gorgeous nature, and a thriving executive coaching practice. I'd devoted many years to raising my fabulous sons, who were now in their 20s. But I was yearning for a new kind of experience.

Right at the top of my adventure list were month-long stints in beautiful places, ideally two or three per year. The idea was to go someplace and burrow in, to be less of a visitor and more of a resident.

I was able to have many shorter adventures over the past three years, like a solo week in the Santa Fe area, a trip to see the magnificent gray whales in Puerto Chale, Baja, and a 10-day museum and sightseeing expedition in New York City. But leaving Seattle for a month proved to be more challenging.

In March, however, I got an Airbnb listing from a friend: a two-bedroom, one-bath houseboat that was available for the month of June. (Technically it's a floating home, because it's permanently moored and can't self-propel.)

It seemed like the perfect choice. I nailed down the rental for $4,500, plus a $250 damage deposit, and pulled off my very first month-long adventure in the magical fairyland that is the sunny, flower-lined Liberty Dock in Sausalito, California.

So many things made it one of the best months I can remember. It inspired five key realizations that I'll take with me on many adventures yet to come.

1. Go and stay awhile

If your life allows, find a stretch of time to really soak in somewhere new. Until this trip, two weeks was the most time I'd spent away from home in recent years, as a tourist. This time, I situated myself in one spot.

The new environment and the new people around me jogged me out of my routines and grooved ways of being.

Courtesy of Marcy Porus-Gottlieb

Most mornings, instead of grabbing my phone first thing to read Axios or check on clients, I looked out my bedroom window, sized up the tide, and headed out on my kayak.

Getting movement and nature in before work and headlines set me up for a more peaceful, mindful day.

2. Watch nature closely

The houseboat had a lovely deck, which became my main living area. Between Zoom meetings, I sat and watched.

I saw how the gulls, protective of their food supply, loudly chased away the herons. From my kayak, I heard the heavy breathing of the sea lions as they floated and tumbled, and noticed how closely they lay together in community on the dock. I observed how closely and perfectly the pelicans flew in formation.

Courtesy of Marcy Porus-Gottlieb

As an executive coach, I help my clients become more self-aware, to see what's working for them or what might be holding them back or getting in their way.

I realized that watching nature — observing living beings doing what they do most naturally — is a great way to build awareness and draw inspiration.

3. Have plans but be flexible

My intentions going into the month:

Read six books

Paint, draw, and meditate daily

Eat at least one burger at In-and-Out

Start and finish three creative writing projects

Find a few restaurants or bars that could become my "third place"

Go to three book readings

Take the ferry from Sausalito to San Francisco

Spend time in North Marin on the beach

In reality, I read one great book, never opened my sketchbook, did two sitting meditations, never stepped foot on the ferry, didn't find a "hangout" bar or restaurant, took only one hike in North Marin (not on the beach), wrote a first draft of just one creative story, and ate not one In-and-Out cheeseburger.

I did what felt good in the moment and that was just right.

Courtesy of Marcy Porus-Gottlieb

4. Never underestimate the power of connection

I chose my month in Sausalito in large part because I lived for almost 20 years in the Bay Area and had lots of friends there to reconnect with.

How beautiful it was to fall back into great big hugs and easy conversation with people I studied, worked, and lived with, some of whom I hadn't seen in over 30 years. I loved welcoming old and new friends — like the 82-year-old "dock mistress" — onto my deck with a lavish charcuterie board and a solid Sauvignon Blanc.

What a gift to experience the friendly and supportive floating home community, where people look out for their neighbors, share stuff freely, and gather frequently. It has solidified my intention to ultimately find or create a similar, more permanent living situation for myself.

Courtesy of Marcy Porus-Gottlieb

5. Be here now

Halfway through my stay, I started getting anxious. "Only 14 days left, how can I get more of this?" I thought. I wanted to hold onto this feeling as long as possible.

I began to research the floating home real estate market, nearby land homes for rent, and ways to nail down another month-long rental for the fall.

A few days later, after expending all this effort, I realized I was missing the joy of the now — and I stopped my investigations. I returned to relishing my glass of wine on the deck, paddling into the sunrise, and marveling at the full moon reflected in the glassy evening water.

Courtesy of Marcy Porus-Gottlieb

I realized how quickly I move in my normal life, how I frequently plan for the next thing instead of paying attention to what's happening now. As I say to my clients, family, and friends, "being here now" is my new daily goal.

While I have no specific plans to return just yet, I have an intention to live on or near the water in California at some point.

Now that I'm on the other side of this experience, I'm so grateful the stars aligned for it to finally happen. While I don't awake to sunrise paddles and playful seals back home in Seattle, I'm still working on walking and stretching, slowing down, feeling true connection, watching nature, and staying in the moment.

And I know the next adventure is coming.

Marcy Porus-Gottlieb is an executive leadership and transition coach, former corporate VP, mom of two man-kids, foodie, and life-long adventurer. She is a native of the Pacific Northwest, but has also lived happily in the California Bay Area, Washington D.C., and Florence, Italy.

