How VPNs might allow Americans to continue using TikTok

If TikTok does indeed go dark on Sunday for Americans, there may be a tool for them to continue accessing the popular social app: VPNs.

VPNs work by tunneling a user's internet traffic through a server in another country, making it look like they are accessing the internet from a location different than the one they are physically in.

"We consistently see significant spikes in VPN demand when access to online platforms is restricted, and this situation is no different," a representative for ExpressVPN told CNBC.

The Chinese-owned app is set to be removed from mobile app stores and the web for U.S. users on Sunday as a result of a law signed by President Joe Biden in April 2024 requiring that the app be sold to a qualified buyer before the deadline.

Barring a last-minute sale or reprieve from the Supreme Court, the app will almost certainly vanish from the app stores for iPhones and Android phones. It won't be removed from people's phones, but the app could stop working.

TikTok plans to shut its service for Americans on Sunday, meaning that even those who already have the app downloaded won't be able to continue using it, according to reports this week from Reuters and The Information. Apple and Google didn't comment on their plans for taking down the apps from their app stores on Sunday.

"Basically, an app or a website can check where users came from," said Justas Palekas, a head of product at IProyal.com, a proxy service. "Based on that, then they can impose restrictions based on their location."

Masking your physical internet access point

That may stop most users, but for the particularly driven Americans, using VPNs might allow them to continue using the app.

VPNs and a related business-to-business technology called proxies work by tunneling a user's internet traffic through a server in another country, making it look like they are accessing the internet from a location different than the one they are physically in.

This works because every time a computer connects to the internet, it is identified through an IP number, which is a 12-digit number that is different for every single computer. The first six digits of the number identifies the network, which also includes information about the physical region the request came from.

In China, people have used VPNs for years to get around the country's firewall, which blocks U.S. websites such as Google and Facebook. VPNs saw big spikes in traffic when India banned TikTok in 2020, and people often use VPNs to watch sporting events from countries where official broadcasts aren't available.

As of 2022, the VPN market was worth nearly $38 billion, according to the VPN Trust Initiative, a lobbying group.

"We consistently see significant spikes in VPN demand when access to online platforms is restricted, and this situation is no different," said Lauren Hendry Parsons, privacy advocate at ExpressVPN, a VPN provider that costs $5 per month to use.

"We're not here to endorse TikTok, but the looming U.S. ban highlights why VPNs matter— millions rely on them for secure, private, and unrestricted access to the internet," ProtonVPN posted on social media earlier this week. ProtonVPN offers its service for $10 a month.

The price of VPNs

Both ExpressVPN and ProtonVPN allow users to set their internet-access location.

Most VPN services charge a monthly fee to pay for their servers and traffic, but some use a business model where they collect user data or traffic trends, such as when Meta offered a free VPN so it could keep an eye on which competitors' apps were growing quickly.

A key tradeoff for those who use VPN is speed due to requests having to flow through a middleman computer to mask a users' physical location.

And although VPNs have worked in the past when governments have banned apps, that doesn't ensure that VPNs will work if TikTok goes dark. It won't be clear if ExpressVPN would be able to access TikTok until after the ban takes place, Parsons told CNBC in an email. It's also possible that TikTok may be able to determine Americans who try to use VPNs to access the app.

VPNs and proxies to evade regional restrictions have been part of the internet's landscape for decades, but their use is increasing as governments seek to ban certain services or apps.

Apps are removed by government request all the time. Nearly 1500 apps were removed in regions due to government takedown demands in 2023, according to Apple, with over 1,000 of them in China. Most of them are fringe apps that break laws such as those against gambling, or Chinese video game rules, but increasingly, countries are banning apps for national security or economic development reasons.

Now, the U.S. is poised to ban one of the most popular apps in the country — with 115 million users, it was the second most downloaded app of 2024 across both iOS and Android, according to an estimate provided to CNBC from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm.

"As we witness increasing attempts to fragment and censor the internet, the role of VPNs in upholding internet freedom is becoming increasingly critical," Parsons said.

