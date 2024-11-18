How to optimize your holiday travel budget on ‘Travel Tuesday'

Some last-minute holiday travelers are leaning into so-called "Travel Tuesday" — or the Tuesday after Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Travel Tuesday falls on Dec. 3 this year.

Yet there may be some limitations. Here's what to know.

If you still haven't booked your holiday travel plans, take note: Prices tend to rise the closer you get to the days you're looking to travel.

To afford holiday trips, about 50% of respondents are cutting back on other expenses while 49% are picking up discounts and deals, according to the 2024 Holiday Travel Outlook by Hopper, a travel site.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Some last-minute holiday travelers are leaning into so-called "Travel Tuesday" — or the Tuesday after Cyber Monday and Black Friday — which falls on Dec. 3 this year.

Search interest for Travel Tuesday rose more than 500% from 2021 to 2023, according to a recent report by McKinsey and Company.

More from Personal Finance:

Black Friday deals aren't always the best

28% of credit card users are still paying off last year's holiday tab

Here's who can 'easily afford' holiday costs

There's a reason why shoppers are searching for the term.

Last year, 83% more deals were offered on Travel Tuesday versus Cyber Monday and 92% more than Black Friday, according to Hopper data.

Yet, there may be some limitations on the deals available, experts say.

"The challenge for a lot of people is, 'Do I wait?'" said Sally French, a travel expert at NerdWallet.

For travelers who are set on specific days and places to visit, the answer might be "no."

"While airlines and online travel agencies are going to offer flight deals on Travel Tuesday, there is no reason to wait," said Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer, a travel platform.

How much you benefit from potential discounts on Travel Tuesday will depend on your flexibility, experts say.

"If you have zero flexibility," said Hayley Berg, economist at Hopper, then "if you see a good deal before Travel Deal Tuesday, feel free to book it."

How Travel Tuesday works

Similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Travel Tuesday deals sometimes begin to roll out before the day itself, said Dengler. They might even stretch into the day after.

Nonetheless, you will typically need to book the flight, hotel stay or cruise trip by the end of the day in order to reap the benefits, he said.

As you shop, make sure to read the fine print in case discounts only apply for certain routes and days, Dengler explained.

Retailers often have a limited stock for Black Friday and Cyber Monday doorbusters. With Travel Tuesday, there may be a limited number of airline seats or hotel rooms, NerdWallet's French said.

"They're not going to fly two planes on the same route at the same time," she said.

'Be ready' to book

Travel Tuesday might be better suited for deciding when and where you'll go for an upcoming vacation in 2025, versus a very specific itinerary home over the holidays.

If you are not flexible on the days and destinations you plan to travel to and you find a flight available at a price you're comfortable with, "book that trip right now," French said.

"If you wait until Travel Tuesday, then that deal could be gone," she said. "You don't want to wait for Travel Tuesday for it to be sold out."

In some cases, it doesn't hurt to book ahead and keep browsing for potential price drops, experts say.

You typically have 24 hours from booking to cancel for a full refund as long, as it's seven days before a flight's scheduled departure time, Dengler said. Plus, some airlines don't have change fees for non-basic economy fares, he said.

If those terms are in your favor, "if you see a better deal on Travel Tuesday, simply cancel your current bookings and book the Travel Tuesday offer," Dengler said.

On the flip side, if you're less tied to specific dates and places, but have a general sense of where and when you want to travel, then holding off until discount days may be worthwhile.

"We tend to see the deals do get better and better the closer we are to actual Black Friday or actual Travel Tuesday," French said.

The biggest takeaway for travelers is to start thinking about what you might want to book, Berg said.

"I really encourage travelers to do that exploration now so that on Travel Deal Tuesday, they can be ready to actually book," she said.