How Smart Are You About Your Money? Test Your Knowledge Now

As Financial Literacy Month gets underway, CNBC is on a mission to help you take charge of your financial future. Adults who are better able to build a budget, save for emergencies and manage debt have an easier time making ends meet and are less likely to be financially fragile. So, throughout April, our goal is to help you build strong money habits and avoid some all-too-common mistakes. For now, test your financial savvy to see where you stand.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.