How much money you'd have now if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

On Tuesday, Walmart announced its fiscal third quarter results as the retail giant promotes its ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping events next week.

The company reported revenue of $169.59 billion for the period, which beat analysts' expectation of $167.72 billion, according to LSEG consensus estimates. Additionally, Walmart reported earnings per share of 58 cents, adjusted, compared with the 53 cents analysts' predicted.

Notably, the company appears to be optimistic heading into the holiday spending season and says Walmart customers have been purchasing more general merchandise outside of groceries.

"In the U.S., in-store volumes grew, pickup from store grew faster, and delivery from store grew even faster than that," Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, said in a Nov. 19 press release. "Our teams are executing and delighting our customers and members with the value and convenience they expect from Walmart."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Walmart now forecasts that net sales will grow between 4.8% and 5.1% for the full year, compared with the previously forecasted growth of 3.75% to 4.75%.

The retailer's share price has increased by nearly 60% since the beginning of the year as of market close on Nov. 18.

How much an investment in Walmart would be worth now

By sales volume, Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S., according to the National Retail Federation. In 2023, it raked in just over $635 billion in worldwide retail sales.

Walmart first allowed the public to purchase common stock in October 1970 for $16.50 per share and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange two years later on August 25, 1972.

Since then, Walmart's share price has soared substantially. The company's stocks were priced at $84.08 per share as of market close on Nov. 18.

CNBC calculated how much a $1,000 investment in Walmart made one, five or 10 years ago, as well as when the company went public 54 years ago, would be worth today. The calculations are based on Walmart's Nov. 18 closing price and don't account for possible changes in price following the company's most recent quarterly earnings report.

If you invested one year ago

Percentage change: 64%

64% Total as of Nov. 18: $1,639

If you invested five years ago

Percentage change: 119%

119% Total as of Nov. 18: $2,191

If you invested 10 years ago

Percentage change: 227%

227% Total as of Nov. 18: $3,266

If you invested when Walmart went public in October 1970

Percentage change: 1,788,465%

1,788,465% Total as of Nov. 18: $17,885,648

Many financial experts recommend a passive investing strategy

No matter how well company's stock performs in the short term, it's not indicative how it may behave in the future. From market volatility to natural disasters to changes in investor sentiment, any number of events can cause a company's stock price to unexpectedly drop or rise.

Instead of chasing whichever stock is hottest at the moment, many financial experts recommend a more hands-off strategy, such as parking your investment dollars in low-cost index funds.

The benefit of this investment strategy can be two-fold:

Investing in index funds can help diversify your portfolio by spreading your investment across a vast array of companies, rather than just one. Investing in an S&P 500 index fund, for example, gives your portfolio exposure to the top 500 or so publicly traded U.S. companies, including Walmart, Amazon and Apple. Index funds tend to cost less than actively managed funds since they simply aim to mimic a market index like the S&P 500.

As of Nov. 18, the S&P 500 grew by about 31% compared with 12 months ago, according to CNBC's calculations. However, the index has soared by nearly 89% since 2019, and ballooned by about 187% since 2014.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Pre-register now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through Nov. 26, 2024.