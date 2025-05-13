Money Report

Honda Motor reports 76% plunge in operating profit in huge earnings miss

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

Honda is seen at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025.
Danielle DeVries | CNBC
  • Fourth-quarter revenue was in line with LSEG mean estimates, but fourth-quarter operating profit posted a huge miss.
  • Revenue for the full financial year rose 6.2%, but operating profit fell 12.2% and missed expectations

Japanese auto giant Honda missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates as operating profit plunged 76%, with the company bracing for the full impact of U.S. tariffs.

Here are Honda's results compared with mean estimates from LSEG:

  • Revenue: 5.36 trillion yen ($47.26 billion) vs. 5.36 trillion yen
  • Operating profit: 73.5 billion yen vs. 275.52 billion yen

Honda's fourth quarter ends March 31.

For its financial year ended March, revenue came in at 21.69 trillion yen, compared to the average expectation of 21.63 trillion yen from LSEG and marking a 6.2% rise year on year.

Operating profit fell 12.2% to 1.21 trillion yen, against the average LSEG estimate of 1.41 trillion yen.

Honda's results come amid trade tensions with the U.S., which has slapped a 25% tariff on foreign automobile imports.

In March, Honda had reportedly decided to produce its next-generation Civic hybrid in the U.S. state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs on one of its top-selling car models, according to a Reuters exclusive.

According to U.S. car marketplace Carpro, Asian automakers made up six of the top eight automakers in the U.S. by sales volume in 2024, with Honda in fourth place.

Back in February, Honda and rival Nissan terminated talks over a $60 billion merger, which would have created the world's third-largest automaker by sales volume.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

