Hims & Hers shares rise as company adds new weight-loss medications to platform

Hims & Hers Health is adding Eli Lilly's weight loss medication Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro, as well as the generic injection liraglutide, to its platform.

The company's GLP-1 offerings have evolved as the company has contended with a volatile supply and regulatory environment.

The stock closed up 5% on Tuesday.

Hims & Hers Health shares closed up 5% on Tuesday after the company announced patients can access Eli Lilly's weight loss medication Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro, as well as the generic injection liraglutide, through its platform.

Zepbound, Mounjaro and liraglutide are part of the class of weight loss medications called GLP-1s, which have exploded in popularity in recent years. Hims & Hers launched a weight loss program in late 2023, but its GLP-1 offerings have evolved as the company has contended with a volatile supply and regulatory environment.

Lilly's weekly injections Zepbound and Mounjaro will cost patients $1,899 a month, according to the Hims & Hers website. The generic liraglutide will cost $299 a month, but it requires a daily injection and can be less effective than other GLP-1 medications.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"As we look ahead, we plan to continue to expand our weight loss offering to deliver an even more holistic, personalized experience," Dr. Craig Primack, senior vice president of weight loss at Hims & Hers, wrote in a blog post.

In May, Hims & Hers started prescribing compounded semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 weight loss medications Ozempic and Wegovy. The offering was immensely popular and helped generate more than $225 million in revenue for the company in 2024.

But compounded drugs can traditionally only be mass produced when the branded medications treatments are in shortage. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in February that the shortage of semaglutide injections products had been resolved.

That meant Hims & Hers had to largely stop offering the compounded medications, though some consumers may still be able to access personalized doses if it's clinically applicable.

During the company's quarterly call with investors in February, Hims & Hers said its weight loss offerings will primarily consist of its oral medications and liraglutide. The company said it expects its weight loss offerings to generate at least $725 million in annual revenue, excluding contributions from compounded semaglutide.

But the company is still lobbying for compounded medications. A pop up on Hims & Hers' website, which was viewed by CNBC, encourages users to "use your voice" and urge Congress and the FDA to preserve access to compounded treatments.

With Tuesday's rally, Hims and Hers shares are up about 27% in 2025 after soaring 172% last year.

WATCH: Hims & Hers shares tumble over concerns around weight-loss business