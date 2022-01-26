Here's Why Powell's Fed Policy Comments Reinforced Cramer's Stance on Owning Quality Companies

The current investing paradigm remains intact after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments Wednesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer contended.

"If you're buying companies that make and sell valuable things for a nice profit and return some of those profits to shareholders, I think you're going to do just fine," the "Mad Money" host said.

"If you're still buying companies that make no money but grow fast, you won't do fine at all because Powell is not on that team anymore," Cramer continued, repeating an investing mantra he's championed since late last year in response to the Fed starting to tighten policy.

While Cramer acknowledged Powell sounded more hawkish at times Wednesday, he contended that traders who sold stocks during his afternoon press conference weren't necessarily right to do so.

"If your company can still make things and sell them at a profit in a rising interest rate environment ... don't let these high-speed sell programs scare you away from value," Cramer said.

The former hedge fund manager said even though the Fed is unwinding its highly accommodative policy, "that doesn't mean everything's bad."

"It merely means there are fewer ideas that are good. They still exist, though, you just have to know where to find them," Cramer said.

