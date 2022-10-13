Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play.
  • "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play.

"Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cramer said that the stock, which he's liked since three years ago when Harris Corp and L3 Technologies merged into one firm, is also particularly attractive right now because it's fairly recession proof. 

"They're not tied to the consumer at all or even the enterprise. They feed at the federal trough, meaning they don't have to care too much about the broader economy," he said.

He added that the stock has come down dramatically since its highs in March, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine propelled the stock from $210 to just under $280. The stock closed at $227.53 on Thursday.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Why Companies Like UPS and Disney Are Allowing Workers to Show Their Tattoos

Business 3 hours ago

The 6 Common Signs of a Sociopath: ‘They Can Be Harder to Spot Than a Psychopath,' Says Psychotherapist

Cramer did acknowledge that the company is contending with supply chain issues. CEO Christopher Kubasik in July cited supply chain disruptions as a headwind to its top line in the company's second-quarter letter to shareholders. 

However, Cramer said that he's still bullish on L3Harris Technologies long-term, especially because of the demand that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely create for governments looking to replenish their arsenals after sending aid to Ukraine.

"In the end, L3Harris is a company with some real short-term woes, but it's also winning big long-term business that should pay off in 2023 and 2024," he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us