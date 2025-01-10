Here’s where the jobs are for December 2024 – in one chart

Nonfarm payrolls growth came in much higher than expected for December.

Gains in employment took place in several different areas of the economy, with health care and social assistance leading for a third straight month.

Retail jobs in December rebounded from large declines in November.

December's job report marked yet another month of stronger-than-expected growth, with gains coming from many different parts of the U.S. economy.

Last month, health care and social assistance jobs saw the largest gains for a third consecutive month, adding 69,500 to payrolls, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Including private education, as some economists do, the health care group's growth would have risen by 80,000.

Retail trade, which added 43,400 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, up 43,000 followed, scoring the second- and third-largest increases last month.

Government jobs rounded out the top four, posting growth of 33,000 in December.

"Recently, job growth has been very narrowly concentrated in government and health care," Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter's chief economist, told CNBC. "Now, it seems like perhaps it's broadening out."

Retail growth, a sharp turnaround from steep losses in November, was bolstered by employment increases across key categories. Notably, clothing, clothing accessories, shoe and jewelry retailers saw an increase of 23,000 positions, while general merchandise retailers and health and personal care retailers grew by 13,000 and 7,000 jobs, respectively, according to BLS data.

That rise is "not just a blip," Pollak said, adding that it reflects other data that shows an improving backdrop in the sector.

For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' December Texas Retail Outlook Survey showed an acceleration in retail sales activity. The sales index, which measures state retail activity, hit its highest level since late 2021.

"Retailers are more upbeat on 2025 and on the backs of a strong consumer," Pollak continued. "We'll probably see more movement in the housing market coming soon."

Contrasting the strength in retail trade, manufacturing – which saw sizable growth in November – led the declines for December, losing 13,000 jobs.

Additionally, mining and logging, and wholesale trade reversed course last month from November. After seeing slight increases two months ago, mining and logging employment dropped by 3,000, while wholesale trade slumped even more, losing 3,500 positions.

Professional and business services, plus financial activities continued to be bright spots. Those two groups were among the nine in 13 sectors that added jobs last month.

"We're seeing improvement in total vehicle sales, Americans are making big ticket purchases again, [and] businesses are buying vehicles too," Pollak said. "These trends have been picking up over the last few months; they were taking a while to filter into the labor market, but this report suggests ... perhaps a recovery is starting to take hold."