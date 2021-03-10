Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Here's When the IRS Could Start Sending Out $1,400 Stimulus Checks

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

With the House and Senate both approving the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, the only thing separating Americans from a $1,400 stimulus check is a signature from President Joe Biden.

The American Rescue Plan Act is expected to be signed by President Biden on Friday, and stimulus payments could start being sent out within days of him signing. That means Americans could start seeing the money as early as next week.

The first people to receive the checks are likely those who have direct deposit set up with the IRS. That's because the government already has their account information on file and doesn't need to go through the process of printing, sorting and mailing physical checks or pre-paid debit cards.

Money Report

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Biden Says He Will Announce the ‘Next Phase' of the U.S. Covid Response Thursday

Business 37 mins ago

Oracle Shows 3% Revenue Growth and Bumps Dividend

Americans who don't have direct deposit will have to wait for the payments to be produced and sent, a process that can be time consuming.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Other issues have cropped up in the past, too. The last round of checks saw taxpayers complaining that payments had been deposited into the wrong bank accounts, which resulted in a delay in receiving the funds.

To be eligible for the full $1,400, individuals must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) below $75,000. Married couples filing jointly must have an AGI under $150,000 to receive the full $2,800.

The payments are based on either 2019 or 2020 income, depending on when a taxpayer files their 2020 tax return.

Check out: Use this calculator to see exactly how much your third coronavirus stimulus check could be worth

Don't miss: The best credit cards for building credit of 2021

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeJoe BidenMake ItEntrepreneurship
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us